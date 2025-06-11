Knicks Denied Permission to Speak With Two Western Conference Coaches Regarding Vacancy
The New York Knicks—somewhat surprisingly—fired head coach Tom Thibodeau after being eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals in six games against the Indiana Pacers.
Since then, a coaching search has commenced, with names such as Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd and Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka circulating as potential candidates for the open gig.
As of Tuesday night, the Knicks have not requested permission to interview Kidd, but according to a report from The Athletic, the Mavericks believe internally that Kidd will return next season.
The Knicks have, however, requested permission to speak to Udoka, which the Rockets promptly denied, according to Ian Begley of SNY. Begley also noted that longtime New York radio host Mike Francesa reported that the Knicks reached out to the Minnesota Timberwolves about Chris Finch, but were also denied permission. ESPN's Shams Charania confirmed via his own report noting that the Knicks had been denied permission to interview both Udoka and Finch.
With all the reports out about Kidd and the Knicks, perhaps a formal interview request is coming soon. But if not, the next coach of the Knicks could be someone that fans are not necessarily expecting.