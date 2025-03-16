How MSU’s 3-Point Issues Came Back to Haunt Them
The Michigan State Spartans basketball was officially eliminated from the Big Ten Tournament by the Wisconsin Badgers by the final score of 77-74 on Saturday afternoon. While the Spartans' effort was valiant, a familiar foe came back to haunt the program in the biggest game of the season.
3-point shooting had been an issue all season long for the Spartans, as the program ranked last in the Big Ten in success rate beyond the arc. After finding improvement in that department in recent games, the foe made its untimely return, much to MSU's chagrin.
Throughout the season, the Spartans' shooting from deep was troublesome, but they made up in that area in different areas. Not only was MSU's defense strong all season, the game against the Badgers came down to one 3-point shot that could have sent the game to overtime. In this battle, Wisconsin, which had made an incredible 19 3s in its previous contest, made more shots from deep, which was a big factor in the final outcome.
Freshman guard Jase Richardson led the Spartans with his 3-point percentage, coming in at 39.1%. Fittingly enough, Richardson continued his hot shot throughout the Big Ten Tournament and was able to drain four of the Spartans' seven 3-pointers made.
That being said, however, the Spartans outperformed the Badgers when it came down to 3-point shots, as MSU shot 36.8% beyond the arc, whereas Wisconsin drained nine of its 29 3-point shots, earning a 31% make rate.
It will forever remain a mystery if redshirt freshman Jeremy Fears Jr. would have hit that game-tying attempt to send the game to overtime, but as it stands, there was no foul called on one of the most crucial moments in the game.
The Spartans can't hang their heads in shame for the battle they went through, as well as the terrific season that they had. The team didn't beat itself in its final hope to advance in the Big Ten Tournament, but it does give head coach Tom Izzo something to focus on if he decides to return to coach the program next season.
