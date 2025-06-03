2025 NBA Draft Profile- Could Michigan State Guard Jase Richardson Be A Fit For Atlanta?
The Atlanta Hawks have an interesting offseason ahead, primarily due to the young talent on their roster, which is very promising. The Hawks exceeded expectations this season, finishing the year with an all-star in Trae Young and a potential all-star in Jalen Johnson pre-injury, All-Defensive and Most Improved player in Dyson Daniels, and an All-Rookie First Team player in Zaccharie Risacher, who is only 20 years old. I also can't leave out 23-year-old center Onyeka Okongwu, who has shown promise through the years, particularly this season, averaging a career-high 13.4 points and 8.9 rebounds, and starting in 40 games, which was the most of his young 5-year career.
One of the few things the Atlanta Hawks were missing this year was consistent shooting and scoring outside of Trae Young or Jalen Johnson, and potential draft pick Jase Richardson brings that to the table for them. The Hawks finished the season shooting 35% from three-point range as a team and, at times, found themselves being a bit one-dimensional, making it easy for teams to stop them. The next best scorer outside of Young and Johnson, who missed the second half of the season, was guard Dyson Daniels at 14.1 points per game, and he shot 34% from three-point range.
Richardson can bring some much-needed skills to this roster; let's take a look at his strengths and weaknesses:
Strengths:
Richardson is a more undersized guard, standing at 6'2 "and weighing 180 pounds, and he is quick with the ability to get around defenders and switch pace, which is one of the best aspects of his game. Richardson, the son of Jason Richardson, similar to his father, Jase, can finish at the rim and pull up for a jump shot in the mid-range and three-point arc. He possesses the skills to be an elite three-level scorer, plays without the ball in his hands, plays well off screens, and has a good enough ball handle as well as a high IQ to rarely turn the ball over and make smart decisions with the basketball. On the defensive side of the ball, Richardson has a good off-ball instinct to be a dangerous player that teams have to be aware of based on his ability to seek out passing lanes and swipe at the ball to cause turnovers. Richardson's quickness on defense helps him recover if he loses his man, and he shoots free throws at a high level, shooting 83% from the free-throw line.
Weaknesses:
With many of Richardson's abilities, he also has areas where he struggles. He may continue to struggle at the next level due to being a more undersized guard who is still growing into his frame and lacks the physicality of most players. His frame can be a challenge for him, as many NBA guards we see today are taller and will likely test his ability by going straight at him. His ability to play makes or draw fouls consistently for his size is also a concern. Richardson averaged 2.8 free throws per game and 1.9 assists, which ties into his lower usage rating in college and makes you wonder how much consistency he can give you in a bigger role on specific teams. Through 36 games played and 15 games started, Richardson has managed to shoot the ball in double digits nine times in the regular season, and this is something that you would like to see increase at the next level.
Overall:
The Hawks could draft Richardson with the 13th pick, as he's projected to be a mid-first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The potential pairing of him in the Hawks' offense, as a likely sixth man allows him to fit well in either role due to his ability to create for himself and his high efficiency as a scorer without needing the ball in his hands. The Atlanta Hawks could utilize Richardson as a versatile threat on offense, given their high use of screens and roles. Richardson could also be helpful as another threat to passing lanes on defense at times, depending on the lineups the Hawks decide to use. The downside of this could be Richardson's unproven ability to demonstrate that he can be relied upon offensively consistently. At times, he may be a target for defenses, especially with smaller lineups run by the Hawks. With Trae Young at the helm, Richardson is likely to be asked to do less, which could help him with his development and allow him to grow in his current role.