Thunder vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 17

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder have won eight games in a row and nine of their last 10 to open up a three-game lead in the Western Conference with about a month left in the regular season.

On Tuesday, OKC is favored on the road against the Orlando Magic and Paolo Banchero, who are coming off a loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

The game against the Hawks ended the Magic’s seven-game winning streak. The Magic have been playing without Anthony Black and Franz Wagner recently, but Banchero has been great since the All-Star break, averaging 25.0 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are still down Jalen Williams, but it hasn't impacted them this season. They’re 24-8 on the road and still have the No. 1 net rating in the league.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this marquee matchup on Tuesday night.

Thunder vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Thunder -9.5 (-115)

Magic +9.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Thunder: -455

Magic: +350

Total

223.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Thunder vs. Magic How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 17

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Kia Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Thunder record: 53-15

Magic record: 38-29

Thunder vs. Magic Injury Reports

Thunder Injury Report

Branden Carlson – out

Brooks Barnhizer – out

Thomas Sorber – out

Jalen Williams – out

Nikola Topic – out

Magic Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Thunder vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets

Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-107)

Looking for a prop for the league MVP? I broke down why I like his 3-point prop in today’s best NBA props column for SI Betting :

SGA is shooting 38.5 percent from beyond the arc this season, and he’s made multiple shots from 3 in each of his last three games.

The superstar guard is averaging less than two made 3-pointers per game this season, but he may be worth a look against Orlando if he continues to get four-plus 3s up per night.

The Magic rank fifth in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage, but they also allowed 128 points to OKC in a loss the last time these teams played. SGA made multiple 3s against contenders like Minnesota, Boston and Denver in his last three games, and he should have enough usage to clear this line on Tuesday.

Thunder vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

This is the healthiest that we’ve seen this Thunder team in weeks, as the only key rotation player out of the lineup is Jalen Williams (hamstring).

Meanwhile, the Magic are coming off a rough loss to Atlanta to end a seven-game winning streak, and they were blown out by 36 in OKC earlier this season.

Orlando is 6-4 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back, but I think the Magic are going to have a tough time keeping up with the No. 1 team in the NBA with Wagner and Black injured.

OKC is 15-15 against the spread as a road favorite, posting an average scoring margin of +11.7 points in those games.

Now that Ajay Mitchell is back to improve the Thunder offense, I wouldn’t be shocked if they ran away with this game on Tuesday night.

Pick: Thunder -9.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.