REPORT: Spartans' Richardson Drops Significantly in Draft Prospect Rankings
Up until the NBA Draft Combine, Michigan State's Jase Richardson had been considered a lottery pick for months, and while that could still be the case, the consensus is he will now go later in the first round.
Richardson's measurements at the combine surprised many, particularly his height, as he stood 6 1/2 feet without shoes.
In CBS Sports' Kyle Boone's latest "2025 NBA Draft Big Board," he classified Richardson as one of his draft stock "fallers," dropping from No. 8 to No. 17 in CBS Sports' prospect rankings.
"Measuring in at just over 6-foot after being listed at 6-3 has Richardson's stock in a more volatile spot than it was a week ago," Boone wrote. "However, having been extremely high on Richardson (he was No. 8 on my board previously), it's only fitting that I moved him down only nine spots and yet probably remain among the more bullish on him.
"He's a nifty scorer who can thrive with efficiency, and Tom Izzo raves about his IQ. There's a dip here, admittedly, and his range seems more wide than it was a week ago. But I'm still buying."
Richardson's shooting skill was on display at the combine, and it impressed. While height obviously matters at the next level, we've seen plenty of shorter guards thrive in the NBA.
At this point, it's anyone's guess where Richardson goes. He could go as high as 13 or as far back as somewhere in the low 20s. Regardless, he's going to be a great get for whichever team he lands with.
Richardson was a third-team All-Big Ten and conference All-Freshman honoree in his lone season with the Spartans. He turned a corner in the second half of the season and was Michigan State's best player in that stretch, becoming the "go-to scorer" fans had been demanding.
Richardson continues to follow in his father's footsteps, as Jason, a Spartan great himself, played 13 seasons in the NBA, selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2001 draft.
Jason won a national title in East Lansing, a feat Jase was unable to accomplish, but it's fair to say he is already further along than his father was after his first year of college.
