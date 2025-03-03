Richardson Takes Control of Spartans' Offense Down The Stretch
With 3:32 remaining in the second half, Michigan State guard Jase Richardson checked into the game as the Spartans held a narrow two-point lead over the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers.
Despite having experienced guards Jaden Akins and Tre Holloman on the court, Richardson took the role of lead guard, being the Spartans’ primary ball-handler in the final minutes.
Richardson has earned the trust of Spartans coach Tom Izzo. At the beginning of the season, Richardson was coming off the bench but has progressed to operating the offense in crunch time of a ranked matchup with major implications in the Big Ten standings.
Over the last month, Richardson has scored at a high level down the stretch, but against Wisconsin, it was his passing that proved to be the difference for the Spartans.
First, Richardson drove to the basket, drawing the attention of the Badgers’ defense. Allowing Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler to find open space on the right block, catch the feed from Richardson, and finish through contact for an and-one opportunity.
After a possession with two missed shots, Richardson didn’t shy away from the responsibility of running the offense. The freshman returned with an impressive feed over two defenders to find Spartans center Carson Cooper rolling toward the basket, finishing the play with an emphatic dunk to give Michigan State a seven-point lead.
To cap off the win, Richardson came away with a steal and found Kohler again in transition, who scored another layup to secure his seventh double-double of the season and seal the victory for the Spartans.
Richardson, who only averages 1.7 assists on the season, had six assists against Wisconsin, with five of them coming in the second half when the Spartans needed them most. Richardson has shown that he is one of the best scorers on the team. If his passing skills elevate, Michigan State’s ceiling will continue to rise.
One criticism of the Spartans was that they didn’t have a go-to guy late in games. Richardson has proven that he can be a player who creates shots for himself and others down the stretch for Michigan State as the postseason nears.
