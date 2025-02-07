WATCH: Michigan State F Jaxon Kohler Reflects on West Coast Trip, Looks Ahead to Oregon
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- No. 9 Michigan State is in a bit of a funk right now, having dropped its two games on its West Coast trip.
The Spartans are now in somewhat of a desperation mode, needing a win against Oregon on Saturday. Not only will it be necessary to end this brief drought, but a victory in front of the 2000 national championship team, with history at stake, as Tom Izzo is just a win away from tying Bobby Knight's all-time Big Ten wins record, makes it all the more crucial.
During his media availability on Thursday, junior forward Jaxon Kohler made it clear the squad is quite determined to get it done.
You can watch below:
Izzo also addressed the media on Thursday. Below is a partial transcript from his media availability:
Q: How was the team's body language today?
Izzo: "It was fine. Guys, we lost two games. It's different travelling; it's not an excuse, just a different experience. And I thought the day of the USC game, we were about as ready to play as we can [be], and we probably played our worst game of the year. And give them some credit, give us some blame; we were not sharp, we did not rebound like we can, we gave up some things, we missed free throws. The next day, we bounced back and had a good practice, had a great gameplan and a great game, and you just can't turn the ball over 16 to 3. Not one against the press. And so, was it fatigue? Was it them? I don't think so because it wasn't against the press. So, I was disappointed in maybe how we played because I think we were good enough to win two. And, as we always are, we were good enough to lose two. And that's it, that's all it is. No surprises. I told you what I thought would win the league. So, it's move on to the next game. And we had a good, hard, long practice today. Yesterday, we had good, long, hard film sessions. I mean, they couldn't practice; we got in at 6, 7, whatever it was. So, they did a hell of a job, and I'm ready to go."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.