Michigan State's Fears Scored Career High Against Iowa
Michigan State redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. scored a career-high 14 points in the Spartans’ 91-84 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes.
The ability of Fears to push in transition turned a few Michigan State steals into quick baskets on the other end.
The Hawkeyes and other teams in the Big Ten have schemed not to close out of Fears Jr. as a perimeter threat, as the redshirt freshman has been reluctant to shoot at times. However, Fears connected on one of two attempts from long range on Thursday.
With more playing time in his first full season, Fears has improved as a shooter. Despite only taking one attempt from three per game, he is shooting 40 percent. In the last few games, Fears has shown that he can make shots when needed, most notably making a big 3-pointer in the final minutes of the road win over Maryland.
In 20 minutes of play, Fears was a plus-eight on the court and a key contributor to the Spartans’ second-half run that secured Michigan State its first outright Big Ten regular-season title since 2018.
Fears has been overshadowed in the Spartans' backcourt this season, with the Spartan freshman guard Jase Richardson taking his spot in the closing lineup for Michigan State halfway through the season.
Fears’ previous career-high was 13 points, which he scored against Florida Atlantic and North Carolina. The Spartans have proven to be at their best when Fears is an aggressive scorer. When the guard scores in double-figures, Michigan State is 8-1.
The Spartans average 22 free-throw trips per game, which ranks No. 41 in the nation. Fears has shown a knack for drawing contact when he plays with aggression. Against Iowa, he was able to get to the line seven times, making five free throws.
Getting easy points from the charity stripe is critical, especially in March when halfcourt offensive success is harder to come by.
With Michigan State senior guard Jaden Akins graduating after this season and Richardson possibly exploring his draft options, Fears will be a crucial player for the Spartans in the upcoming years as he has shown flashes of being a competent guard who can lead the offense.
