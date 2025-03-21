Spartans' Fears Not Taking Any Opponent for Granted: 'Win the Weekend'
The No. 2 seed Michigan State Spartans (26-6) are hours away from their first-round matchup with the No. 15 Bryant Bulldogs (23-11) in the NCAA Tournament. Despite being the better team on paper, redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. says he is not taking any opponent for granted.
The Joliet, Illinois native may be a stranger to playing in the tournament, but his knowledge of the uncertainty and upset element is something he is very aware of. Fears spoke to the media on Wednesday and discussed his expectations as a first-year player in the tournament.
He stressed that he and his team are treating the Bulldogs like any other team, taking nothing for granted throughout March. Not to dig up old ghosts, but the Spartans have been involved in a No. 2/No. 15-seeded upset in the past. The redshirt freshman is stressing that his team will not allow that.
"Nothing is guaranteed or easy, but since I've been here last year, the whole motivating statement is 'Win the weekend,'" Fears said. "That's something when you get here around March, that's 'Win the weekend,' so by any means, we're trying to do whatever we can, don't take [any] game for granted.
"[I've] been watching March Madness since I was young, I've seen the wildest of the wild happen, so just going in focused, don't look past [any] opponent and give 110 [percent]. You got three weeks of basketball left, don't have [any] regrets, go out, and give everything you can."
"Win the weekend" is a perfect motto to simplify the task at hand. It can be somewhat daunting as one of the highest seeds in the tournament has so many expectations and multiple talented teams to beat. Taking it one weekend at a time is the best way to operate a deep postseason run.
Fears is the team leader in assists (5.5) and steals (1.1) per game while averaging 7.4 points. He has been one of the many skilled guards who have contributed to the Spartans' depth all season. After not participating in last year's tournament, Fears is getting his first action in The Big Dance.
