The Spartans' Frontcourt Must be Prepared for Maryland
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans need their frontcourt to produce against the No. 16 Maryland Terrapins on Wednesday.
The Terrapins have one of the best frontcourts in the conference, with a mixture of veteran presence and youthful talent.
Maryland forward Julian Reese has been a force for the Terrapins since his sophomore season, collecting over 30 double-doubles in his career. Last season, against the Spartans, Reese struggled by getting foul trouble early and ended up playing a limited role, scoring only two points in the loss.
Alongside Reese is freshman center Derik Queen, who will be a member of the Big Ten all-freshman team. Queen is the leading scorer for Maryland, averaging 15.9 points per game. The Baltimore native is only the second player in college basketball to have a 20-20 game in their freshman debut since 1997.
Queen and Reese have caused problems for opposing Big Ten defenses all season. Providing the spark for Maryland, who is currently on a four-game win streak and just two games back of Michigan State for first place in the conference.
The Spartans must be aggressive in the paint because if they can get the Terrapins front court into foul trouble, they won't have enough depth to cycle in bench players for significant minutes.
Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler is in the midst of a breakout season, averaging eight points per game and earning a spot in the starting lineup. Kohler’s ability to stretch the floor will be crucial for Wednesday’s ranked matchup, as he can take the Terrapins frontcourt out of position to create driving lanes for other Spartans.
Spartans center Syzmon Zapala hasn’t been as much of an offensive threat, but the senior has proven to be an efficient scorer at the rim. When Zapala takes more than five shot attempts a game, the Spartans are 8-0 this season.
Michigan State center Carson Cooper has also shown promise as a solid rotational big man. Cooper has provided key minutes cleaning the glass, as the junior has snatched eight rebounds in two of the last three games, including in the Spartans' win over Michigan.
Despite being tenth in minutes played on the roster, Michigan State forward Xavier Booker is tied for most blocks per game. Expect Booker to play a key role against Maryland as Coach Tom Izzo needs as many bodies as he can to stop the Terrapins' prolific frontcourt.
