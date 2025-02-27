Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Recapping Spartans' Win Over Maryland
No. 8 Michigan State survived a valiant come-from-behind effort from No. 16 Maryland on Wednesday, as junior guard Tre Holloman put the game away with a game-winner from half-court.
The Spartans had led by 9 with under 5-and-a-half minutes to go and looked to have the game nearly in the bag, but a late 7-0 run from the Terrapins would tie it, nearly forcing overtime.
But Holloman had other plans as he redeemed what had been a critical turnover that ultimately led to the Terrapins tying the game with just over 40 seconds to play.
Our Aidan Champion recaps the contest on this latest postgame edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast:
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's postgame interview with Big Ten Network's Andy Katz:
Katz: "Well, you've seen a lot of basketball in your career, especially at Michigan State. How would you describe how this team survived on that Holloman game-winner?"
Izzo: "Look it, that was a lucky shot, but nobody can say we didn't deserve to win this game. I mean, we made some bad mistakes, give them credit. We threw the ball away a little bit and everything, but we deserved to win this game. To come into this place -- I'm so proud of my guys, and Tre made the big turnover, and he made the lucky shot, but we deserved to win. I'm not taking that as a lucky shot."
Katz: "Why do you think you guys deserved to win?
Izzo: "We played, and we played our tail off the whole game, didn't you watch it? We were up 9. OK, we made some mistakes, and we led the whole game. Our defense was unbelievable. I thought our guys did an incredible job. Once we got Jase [Richardson] -- and they did a good job; they went zone -- we got Jase in those ball screens when they went man. He did a hell of a job. And that's the way it goes.
Katz: "There's something about this team. It deals with adversity throughout the course of a game and is able to adjust. Why is that?
Izzo: "They're home-grown, man. They play for the guys before them, they care about Michigan State. I mean, I can't tell you how proud I am of my team and those guys, and God bless them."
Katz:: "Tom, the Big Ten means something to you. You are the Big Ten. You are getting closer to a regular-season title. What does that mean to Tom Izzo and Michigan State?
Izzo: "It means we got maybe the team playing the best was, I think Maryland, and Wisconsin, we got them next -- your alma mater -- but in all honesty, Andy, I'm not even going to worry about -- I'm going to enjoy this win, get on the plane, start studying Wisconsin. But the Big Ten does mean a lot to me. You're damn right it does. Like it did to a million guys before me. Carrying on the tradition, Jud [Heathcote]."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.