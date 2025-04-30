Is Former Spartan Christie Bound for Big Role With Dallas Mavericks?
Former Michigan State Spartan and current Dallas Maverick Max Christie has a bright future ahead of him, as the former second-round draft pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has seen his game grow since debuting in the NBA.
Christie was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers but ended up with the Mavericks after being included in the blockbuster deal that sent Luka Doncic to Los Angeles. With a new team, looking to get back to the playoffs, Christie's future in Dallas could be brighter than outsiders think.
Having seen an increased role this season to start the year in Los Angeles, Christie was one of the players with upside in the trade, as the Lakers seemingly traded away a strong piece of their future to win now with LeBron James and Doncic on the roster.
Averaging 25 minutes with the Lakers, as soon as he was shifted over to Dallas, he began averaging 30-plus minutes for the first time in his career. Playing in 32 games with the franchise this past season, the 22-year-old is starting to get a taste of what it means to be an important role on a basketball team.
The MSU product was even able to increase his average points per game, dropping just over 11 in the 32 games he played in. He was also an asset when it came to rebounding, averaging just over four per game and increasing his assists.
The Mavericks just missed out on getting into the NBA playoffs, having beaten the Sacramento Kings before losing to the Memphis Grizzlies. Christie, now having the chance to prepare for his first full season with Dallas going into the new season, the level of improvement should be immense.
Playing behind Naji Marshall should also benefit the newest Maverick, as his four years of experience meshing with Christie's three years could elevate the level of play. Perhaps the former Spartan will be subject to start more games going into next season as well, as he started 11 of the 32 games played in Dallas and 25 of the 46 games in Los Angeles.
