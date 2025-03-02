Former Spartan in Contention for Major NBA Award
Former Michigan State Spartan and current Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie is making noise this season as one of the top young players that is taking immense strides in just his third NBA season. He is amongst the top candidates for the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year Award.
Since being involved in one of the most shocking trades in NBA history, Christie joined the Dallas Mavericks after two-and-a-half seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. He has put the league on notice with his impact in the Lone Star State.
The former Spartan is averaging a career-high 14 points on 46.7% shooting with 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He was a 42% shooter with the Lakers a season ago and has bumped that number up to 45% this season.
Despite being a long shot to win the award, credit is still due for Christie even being in the conversation. He is amongst NBA stars such as Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro, and Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.
Every single category mentioned has been a career-high for Christie, although he has only played 10 games with the Mavericks, starting in early February. He has scored in double figures in eight of those 10 contests with a 23-point performance with four three-pointers.
The 6-5, 190-pound guard has continued to show his ability to produce and succeed on a consistent basis at the highest level. He has only improved over the course of his career and teammates such as future Hall of Famer, Klay Thompson, have raved about playing with another Spartan-coached player.
Christie spent just one season in East Lansing (2021-22), averaging 9.5 points on 38.2% shooting and 3.5 rebounds. The term 'most improved' very much applies to Christie's game as he has been a 43% career shooter through nearly three NBA seasons.
From what the young star is showing, he will be a mainstay for years to come in the NBA, continuing to take strides toward being an All-Pro level player. Christie has failed to give any reason why he cannot become one of the cornerstone pieces for a championship-winning team.
