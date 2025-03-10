MSU Showed Sign of Shooting Improvement Against Michigan
Michigan State had a much-improved shooting performance against Michigan on Sunday, showcasing its offensive efficiency and dominance throughout the game.
The Spartans finally found their rhythm, particularly with their shooting, hitting 9 of their 24 3-pointers, which translates to solid 37.5% from beyond the arc. This performance was a welcome sight for MSU fans, as the team had struggled with consistency from long range earlier in the season. The improved shooting allowed MSU to space the floor and open up offensive opportunities, keeping the defense on its heels.
Along with the 3-point shooting, MSU was exceptional from the free-throw line, converting 20 of its 24 attempts. That’s an outstanding 83.3% from the free-throw line, a number that speaks to their focus and discipline. Being able to capitalize on free-throw opportunities is crucial, especially in tight games, and MSU's efficiency in this area helped them build and maintain a comfortable lead.
The Spartans’ performance wasn’t just about shooting, though; they controlled every aspect of the game. Whether it was pushing the pace, controlling the boards or applying pressure on defense, MSU showed its depth and ability to execute on both sides of the ball.
Its offensive game worked well, with players making the right decisions and sharing the ball effectively, making it difficult for Michigan to settle into any defensive rhythm.
One of the key parts of the game was the breakout performances from two players who had a significant impact. Junior guard Tre Holloman, coming off the bench, was able to score a career-high 20 points, providing a spark and giving the team a huge lift when they needed it most. Meanwhile, freshman guard Jase Richardson also balled out with a solid 18-point outing, showcasing the potential he brings to the team.
Both players’ ability to step up in a high-pressure rivalry game speaks volumes about their development and the team's depth, which has been known as a strong suit for MSU all season long.
Overall, MSU's all-around performance against Michigan demonstrated the team's potential to compete at a high level. With the offense clicking and a well-rounded effort from top to bottom, the Spartans sent a message that they can dominate in the NCAA Tournament.
Their shooting success, combined with strong contributions from key players, has set them up for continued success moving forward.
