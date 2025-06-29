Former Spartan to Play for NBA Champion's Summer League Team

Cal’s Mady Sissoko will join the Oklahoma City Thunder for NBA Summer League, I’m told.



The Malian big man boasts a 6’9”, 250 pound frame with a 7’3” wingspan and 9’2” standing reach.



8.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 BLK, 68.8 TS% this season.



