Former Spartan to Play for NBA Champion's Summer League Team
Michigan State was represented in this year's NBA Draft with former freshman star Jase Richardson going in the first round. But other than that, there were no other Spartans drafted.
Even Jaden Akins has yet to be picked up for an NBA Summer League team.
One former Spartan reportedly has been, however.
According to Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress, former Michigan State center Mady Sissoko, who finished his collegiate career with Cal, is going to join the Oklahoma City Thunder's NBA Summer League team. The Thunder, of course, just won the NBA title.
Sissoko transferred to Cal after spending four seasons at Michigan State. After averaging less than 6 minutes per game in each of his first two seasons with the program, Sissoko would become a full-time starter in Year 3. He would average over six rebounds a game and 5.1 points.
The former Spartan would take step backward in his final season with the program, averaging 3.3 points per game and 5.1 rebounds. He saw an averaged of just 15.2 minutes per game that year.
The move to Cal would prove to work out for the 6-9, 250-pound center. He started 32 games and averaged a career-best 27 minutes. He averaged career-highs in scoring and rebounding as well with 8.3 points per game and 8.2 rebounds.
Sissoko was a four-star high school prospect and was ranked the No. 1 class of 2020 recruit in Utah, the No. 9 center in his class and the No. 41 overall prospect in his class.
NBA Summer League is a chance for rookies and other young players to develop their game and get some significant playing action they might not see during the season. For undrafted prospects like Sissoko, it's an opportunity to showcase their talent and earn a shot at the NBA -- or, in many cases, the G League.
It's safe to say Sissoko did enough to put himself in the position he's in. With his size, the former Spartan could certainly develop into a solid NBA role player someday.
The NBA Summer League main session begins in Las Vegas on July 10.
