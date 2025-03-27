Spartans Possess Most Even Four-Guard Quartet in Tournament
The No. 2 Michigan State Spartans (29-6) are on their way to play in the Sweet 16 in Atlanta, taking on the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (24-11) behind four of the most talented and versatile guards in the sport. The Spartan backcourt is the most evenly shared four-guard quartet in the country.
Freshman guards Jase Richardson and Jeremy Fears Jr., alongside junior Tre Holloman and senior Jaden Akins, make up arguably the most talented group of guards across any team that is still left in the tournament. They have excelled equally all season, leading to this team's immense success.
To break down the numbers, each of the four guards have scored over 250 points each through 34-35 games this season. Time and time again this season, we have seen each one of the four step up and have a highlight game, proving that it can be anyone's game on any given night.
In total, the four Spartans have combined for 1,429 points in 35 games. That comes out to be 40.8 points per game divided between the four Michigan State guards. For a team that averages 78.2 points per game, the backcourt ballers are the ones netting over half the team's points.
Outside of just scoring the ball, these are four of the most visually talented guards in terms of assists. Fears leads the team at 5.4 assists per game, but Holloman averages 3.8, and Richardson dished 2.0 per contest.
Michigan State has made 902 field goals this season with 556 assists, meaning that it has assisted on 61.6% of its made shots this season. That is insanely good and shows that this team utilized everyone else on the floor instead of one guy putting his head down and getting a bucket.
Rebounding has been a major plus for this group of guards this season and has directly translated to their ability to be the third-best team in the nation in fast break points (16.14). Akins leads the way with 3.5 boards per game while Richardson is a close second at 3.2.
The reason that rebounding has been so important for this team is the ability for the guards to rebound and run. They do not need to get the outlet pass from a big to move the ball up the floor. All they need is to rebound, turn, and run in transition to get a basket on the other end.
There are so many different qualities that have made this Spartan backcourt sensational this season, and the way they are able to impact the game in many other ways besides scoring is why they are currently awaiting a Sweet 16 matchup and seeking their first Final Four appearance as a group.
Make sure to go follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join our lively community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.