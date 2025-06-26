Recapping Michigan State's Recent NBA Draftees
Michigan State fans are celebrating Jase Richardson for indictment into the NBA as the 25th overall pick in this year's NBA Draft. Richardson joins not only his father, Jason, but a laundry list of former Spartans that have made the league.
Here is a list of the most recent Spartan draft selections.
2025 Round 1 - Pick No. 25: Jase Richardson (G)
It took most of Wednesday night, but Richardson has officially followed in his father's footsteps as a first-round draft pick, going to the Orlando Magic at No. 25 overall. It is time for him to create his own legacy for one of the rising franchises in the Eastern Conference.
Richardson's scoring ability is what will highlight his game alongside his defensive talent as a versatile guard. He is a tad undersized as a 2-guard but will provide immense value to a Magic team that will utilize every piece of his game to the highest potential.
2022 Round 2 - Pick No. 35: Max Christie (G)
It was a major surprise that Christie decided to enter the draft and was selected after a one-and-done season with the Spartans in 2021-22, averaging just 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He was never overly impressive at MSU, but boy, did he prove many people wrong.
Christie was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round and has been a contributing factor in the league for the past three seasons. He has improved every year, averaging 11.2 points in his final 32 games this past season with the Dallas Mavericks after a huge trade he was involved in.
2020 Round 2 - Pick No. 35: Xavier Tillman Sr. (F)
One of two Spartans to be drafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, Tillman was selected by the Sacramento Kings and his draft rights were immediately traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, where he spent the beginning of his career.
Tillman was traded to the Boston Celtics during the 2023-24 season, going on to win an NBA title with the franchise last season. He had an injury-riddled season this past year, playing in just 33 games and averaging a point per game with Boston. He is currently an undrafted free agent.
2020 Round 2 - Pick No. 53: Cassius Winston (G)
Winston was drafted late in the 2020 Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, 18 picks behind his teammate, Tillman. His rights were then immediately traded to the Washington Wizards, the only NBA organization. He was one of the biggest what if stories in Spartan history for NBA expectations.
He scored 55 total points in 29 career games for Washington, going back-and-forth between the G League and the big league team. Winston then joined the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2022 NBA Summer League, his final stint before going overseas where he is currently playing.
