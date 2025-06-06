Spartan Hoops Has Sustained Dominance Over Bitter Rival at Breslin
The Michigan State Spartans have dominated their bitter rival, Michigan, inside the Breslin Center for nearly a decade, and the sustained success keeps on rolling. Despite the Spartans having trouble on the football field against the Wolverines, the other side of the coin comes on the hardwood.
Michigan State Content, a Spartan social media fan page, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a graphic regarding a very interesting stat that quantifies how dominant the Spartans have been over their in-state foe for numerous years in a row:
The official number is 2,696 days, but that number will continue to rise into next season, which does not begin until early November. It has been seven years, four months and 19 days since the Wolverines last defeated Michigan State at the Breslin. The definition of supremacy.
The Spartans have won the past seven meetings at the Breslin, dating back to January 2018. The last time head coach Tom Izzo and his team suffered a rivalry loss on their home floor was in an 82-72 loss when the Spartans were ranked No. 4 in the country.
Current NBA stars Jaren Jackson Jr. and Miles Bridges led the Spartans with 19 points each, but it was not enough for head coach John Beilein's group, shooting 42% from the field. Current Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner led the Wolverines with 27 points to earn the upset win.
To know how long it has been since Michigan last won in East Lansing, you have to go back to some cultural occurrences at the time.
Marvel's "Black Panther" movie was a month away from being released, the latest Super Bowl was the New England Patriots' 28-3 comeback over the Atlanta Falcons and the popular dance move called the "Gritty" was making an emergence. It has been quite some time since those days.
Since that disappointing defeat, the Spartans have earned a positive scoring margin of +91 over the Wolverines across the last seven meetings at home, including five double-digit victories. They are 11-5 overall at all locations since and have completely crushed Michigan time after time.
