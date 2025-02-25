MSU's Xavier Booker Earns Noble Award
On Monday, Michigan State Athletics named three Spartans as PNC Achievers Student-Athletes of the Month for February, and sophomore forward Xavier Booker was on of the recipients.
Booker has been a major part of the success of the Spartan basketball program this season. Lets bbreak down how impactful Booker has been on and off the court.
According to Michigan State Athletics, Booker has a 3.58 GPA and is on track to earn Academic All-Big Ten honors following the season. It is crucial that athletes continue their education while flourishing in sports the university allows, and Booker has done both in his sophomore year.
Booker has played in all 26 of MSU's basketball games this season and has made three starts on the campaign. Encouraging numbers have shown that Booker has increased his level of play this season for MSU in his second season of work on the court.
In the 26 games played, Booker is averaging 5.7 points per game and 2.5 rebounds and has greatly improved his free throw-shooting. While Booker is not a mainstay on the court, as he averages 14.6 minutes of playing time, he makes sure each one of those minutes count.
Booker's production has cooled off as of late, as in the month of February he has yet to hit the 10-point mark. That is not entirely his fault though, given the fact that other Spartans have stepped up to deliver for the team.
The production that Booker has given MSU this year has not all been on the offensive side of the ball. Going into the Spartans next game against the Maryland Terrapins, Booker is second on the squad in blocks, as he has recorded 20 on the season up to this point.
Perhaps when senior center Szymon Zapala departs from Michigan State Booker will slide into his role. His 6-foot-11 frame could be create major pressure on MSU's opponents, if Coach Tom Izzo finds a way to incorporate Booker into more time on the court.
Booker and the Spartans, as previously mentioned, will take on Maryland next on their schedule as the Big Ten season begins to wind down and Michigan State chases a conference title.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.