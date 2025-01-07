WATCH: Michigan State's Tom Izzo Reflects on Win Over Ohio State, Looks Ahead to Washington
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- No. 16 Michigan State men's basketball continues to roll, most recently having picked up a win on the road against a good Ohio State team.
The Spartans now turn their attention to Washington, who will come to the Breslin Center for what will be Michigan State's first game against one of the four new Big Ten teams since they joined the conference.
Spartans coach Tom Izzo addressed the media on Monday, discussing the win in Columbus, the upcoming matchup with the Huskies and more.
You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from Izzo's opening statement:
Izzo: "As I told you earlier in the year, I was hoping after Christmas, we'd to get a real good feel where everybody is. And I think we started to. We started looking at some teams that were struggling a little bit. Washington was one of them, and Oregon was one that was the other way. And then all of a sudden, Illinois goes out there and beats them by 30, and then Maryland, who was really playing well, goes out there and loses, too. I think it's going to be hard on fans, hard on media, hard on coaches, hard on everybody to know this is going to be the norm, I think. Washington, after not looking as good, beat a good Maryland team, and then, it was a tie game last night with 30 seconds left and after being down big early. So, I think you're seeing what I said early, that all these teams are good. Travel, different things, is going to make a difference in teams' play sometimes. Right now, we return to Big Ten play with a, I think, an impressive win. I mean, there's a team that beat Kentucky by 20 and has a very good team. We're on the road, get a lead. Yes, we lose the lead, but we bounced back. ... So, in a sick sort of way, does it make it better that we win in the way we did? Last 8 minutes of the game, we didn't have a turnover after we turned the ball over a lot early. We executed well, we went on an 8-0 run ourselves, and I thought that spoke volumes about our team."
