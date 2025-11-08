Everything MSU's Adam Nightingale Said Following PSU Win
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- No. 1 Michigan State hockey defeated No. 3 Penn State on Friday, 2-1 in overtime on a game-winning goal from Tiernan Shoudy.
MSU head coach Adam Nightingale spoke after the tough-earned victory that got the Spartans two points in the Big Ten standings (PSU got one).
A complete video of Nightingale's media availability can be watched below. Michigan State takes on the Nittany Lions again on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on B1G+.
Transcript
NIGHTINGALE: Alright, I thought that was a good game. I thought our guys stayed with it. And obviously, we're playing a really good team and they can tax you for sure.
I thought Trey [Augustine] made a big-time save there, about three minutes into the game, and we go on that 2-on-1. And I thought as the game went on, we got better and better.
I thought there was parts of the game for sure that we played how we need to play. There's other parts... and credit to them, they make it hard on you.
I thought both goalies played well. We had multiple breakaways, and their guy did a heck of a job.
But I thought that, obviously, [Anthony Romani's] goal was a big goal. He's a really good player, but he won a puck battle, had some poise, put it under the bar. And then, for Tommi [Mannisto] and [Tiernan] Shoudy's area to finish that one off, that was a big-time play. And obviously, we got an opportunity tomorrow to keep growing as a team.
Q: This is a series that's built on a lot of headliners, big names and all that. Of course, it's Shoudy with the game winner. He's sort of a guy you trust greatly. Is it sort of fitting that his group does it?
NIGHTINGALE: Yeah, I mean, I think that sometimes gets lost, right? You don't have to be a draft pick to be a good hockey player, right? You think about him and Tommi, you know, how many games they've helped us win since we've been here.
I mean, they play winning hockey, you know exactly what you're going to get and it's repeatable, right? You're not guessing what's going to happen.
