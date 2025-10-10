Final Predictions for UCLA at Michigan State
It's Friday, which means it's prediction time for Michigan State's next football game. The Spartans (3-2 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) seemed to have a pretty easy win coming up against UCLA (1-4, 1-1), but the Bruins upset formerly seventh-ranked Penn State last week and have about as much momentum as 1-4 team could have.
MSU, on the other hand, is stumbling a bit. Losers of its first two conference games of the season, the Spartans need this game against UCLA to stay on the right track towards a bowl game.
On this edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, I break down this new Big Ten matchup, go over the strengths and weaknesses for both teams on each side of the ball, and predict the final score at the end.
Watch the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast here:
For those who prefer a written version, a shortened print version is also below.
When MSU has the Ball
After a dreadful day in Lincoln against Nebraska where Michigan State's offense only averaged 3.5 yards per play, I think the unit has a much better day against a UCLA defense that has had struggles all season.
It starts with a better performance from MSU's offensive line, particularly from the offensive tackles. Whether the Spartans change up personnel or not, things should be better against a UCLA defensive line that allows the most yards per rush in the Big Ten and has only gotten five sacks in five games.
That last part especially means that quarterback Aidan Chiles should have some more time to find some receivers downfield. Wide receiver Nick Marsh wants the ball more, and I think that's what will happen. It should help that the wind forecast is much tamer than what it was in Lincoln.
When UCLA has the Ball
The key for Michigan State's defense will be containing UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava. He burned Penn State last week with his legs, totaling 128 yards and three touchdowns. Iamaleava's 332 yards and four touchdowns on the ground are both the most on the Bruins; he's actually the only UCLA player to run in a touchdown.
It was an FCS opponent, but MSU has seen a quarterback who really likes to run before. Youngstown State's Beau Brungard has 639 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in four games against other teams; he had 17 such yards against Michigan State.
Still, UCLA scored 42 points against a pretty good Penn State defense. The Bruins' season-high before facing the Nittany Lions was 23 against UNLV. Despite the upset victory, I think UCLA reverts back to the mean.
Final Prediction: Michigan State 31, UCLA 21
