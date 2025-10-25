Spartan Nation

Availability Report for Michigan State-Michigan

Here is who is in and who is out of tonight's game between the Spartans and the Wolverines.

Jacob Cotsonika

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Ade Willie (6) reacts after tackling Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Braeden Wisloski (19) on a first half kickoff return at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Ade Willie (6) reacts after tackling Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Braeden Wisloski (19) on a first half kickoff return at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- The availability report for Saturday's contest between Michigan State (3-4 overall, 0-4 Big Ten) and No. 25 Michigan (5-2, 3-1) is out. Both teams' lists provide news that will affect the makeup of the game.

Here is a complete list of every player listed as either OUT or QUESTIONABLE by the Spartans and the Wolverines.

Michigan State Availability Report

Michigan State's Brady Pretzlaff waits for the snap during the game against Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OUT

EDGE Anelu Lafaele (season)

DB Caleb Gash (season)

DB Andrew Brinson IV (season)

LB Brady Pretzlaff (season)

OL Ashton Lepo (season)

OL Luka Vincic (season)

WR Alante Brown

LB Marcellius Pulliam

Michigan State's Alante Brown returns a kick against Indiana during the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DB Ade Willie

TE Jayden Savoury

K Tarik Ahmetbasic

LS Kaden Schickel

OL Kristian Phillips

TE Brennan Parachek

QUESTIONABLE

No players listed.

Michigan Availability Report

Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Davis Warren (16) scrambles with the ball away from Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman LT Overton (22) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

OUT

WR I'Marion Stewart (season)

RB Donovan Johnson (season)

LB Jaydon Hood (season)

OL Andrew Babalola (season)

EDGE Devon Baxter (season)

WR C.J. Charleston (season)

QB Davis Warren

DB Rod Moore

RB Micah Ka'apana

OL Evan Link

TE Hogan Hansen

QUESTIONABLE

RB Justice Haynes

OL Brady Norton

Instant Analysis

Michigan running back Justice Haynes (22) runs against New Mexico defensive tackle Elijah Brody (19) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The big news for Michigan State is that the Spartans will be getting both starting left tackle Stanton Ramil and starting free safety Nikai Martinez back from injuries. Both of them have not played since MSU's trip to USC, which was a little more than a month ago.

Ramil's return to the lineup is a much-needed boost for an MSU offensive line that has struggled at both protecting quarterback Aidan Chiles and getting push in the run game. During the Spartans' three full games without him, they failed to reach 100 yards rushing in all three games.

Martinez is another big contributor making his return. He was one of MSU's better defenders last year, but was only able to play in two of the Spartans' first seven games. The Spartans' pass defense is ranked 108th, so adding a quality safety back should be a nice boost.

For the Wolverines, Justice Haynes, one of the best running backs in the country, is questionable. He missed UM's last game against Washington due to injury. Michigan will also be without safety Rod Moore, who also missed the game against the Huskies. Starting left tackle Evan Link will also be out.

Michigan State offensive lineman Stanton Ramil, right, and Gavin Broscious work out during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

