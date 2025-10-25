Availability Report for Michigan State-Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- The availability report for Saturday's contest between Michigan State (3-4 overall, 0-4 Big Ten) and No. 25 Michigan (5-2, 3-1) is out. Both teams' lists provide news that will affect the makeup of the game.
Here is a complete list of every player listed as either OUT or QUESTIONABLE by the Spartans and the Wolverines.
Michigan State Availability Report
OUT
EDGE Anelu Lafaele (season)
DB Caleb Gash (season)
DB Andrew Brinson IV (season)
LB Brady Pretzlaff (season)
OL Ashton Lepo (season)
OL Luka Vincic (season)
WR Alante Brown
LB Marcellius Pulliam
DB Ade Willie
TE Jayden Savoury
K Tarik Ahmetbasic
LS Kaden Schickel
OL Kristian Phillips
TE Brennan Parachek
QUESTIONABLE
No players listed.
Michigan Availability Report
OUT
WR I'Marion Stewart (season)
RB Donovan Johnson (season)
LB Jaydon Hood (season)
OL Andrew Babalola (season)
EDGE Devon Baxter (season)
WR C.J. Charleston (season)
QB Davis Warren
DB Rod Moore
RB Micah Ka'apana
OL Evan Link
TE Hogan Hansen
QUESTIONABLE
RB Justice Haynes
OL Brady Norton
Instant Analysis
The big news for Michigan State is that the Spartans will be getting both starting left tackle Stanton Ramil and starting free safety Nikai Martinez back from injuries. Both of them have not played since MSU's trip to USC, which was a little more than a month ago.
Ramil's return to the lineup is a much-needed boost for an MSU offensive line that has struggled at both protecting quarterback Aidan Chiles and getting push in the run game. During the Spartans' three full games without him, they failed to reach 100 yards rushing in all three games.
Martinez is another big contributor making his return. He was one of MSU's better defenders last year, but was only able to play in two of the Spartans' first seven games. The Spartans' pass defense is ranked 108th, so adding a quality safety back should be a nice boost.
For the Wolverines, Justice Haynes, one of the best running backs in the country, is questionable. He missed UM's last game against Washington due to injury. Michigan will also be without safety Rod Moore, who also missed the game against the Huskies. Starting left tackle Evan Link will also be out.
