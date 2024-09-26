Blue Adams Speaks on the State of Michigan State's Secondary, Ohio State
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's defense has been solid this year, but things are only going to get tougher from here on out.
Particularly in the secondary, the Spartans are preparing for what will likely be the most dangerous passing offense it was see all season when the team hosts No. 3 Ohio State this weekend.
Michigan State secondary coach Blue Adams addressed the media on Wednesday, discussing the current state of his room and looking ahead to the challenge the Buckeyes present.
You can watch part of his press conference below:
Below is a partial transcript from Adams' presser:
Q: When you're facing a quarterback like Will Howard, how do you prep for the potential for him to escape?
Adams: "Well, I think all quarterbacks can kind of escape when you apply pressure and give them those opportunities. So, that's something that we always work week in, week out -- just make sure that we have a plan for the quarterback. Because, like i said, any time a quarterback feels that opportunity, he's probably going to take it."
Q: "There looked like there were some times in the Boston College game where pressure was a product of your coverage and visa versa.
Adams: "Those big men always -- we always benefit from those big men. As long as they hunt and apply the pressure, then we're just back there waiting."
Q: Four games into the season, what have you thought about how the way defense is coming along?
Adams: "I think we're coming along. I think we still have some steps that we have to kind of take. But I think we're coming along. And we got some young guys, that's playing some good ball. We got some older guys that's playing good ball, so it's just continuing to take those small steps and kind of improve on a week in, week out basis."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.