CMU Receives Punishment for Stalions Sideline Case vs. MSU
The NCAA has handed down its punishment to Central Michigan for having then-Michigan defensive analyst Connor Stalions on its sideline during a game against Michigan State on Sept. 1, 2023.
CMU as a whole received a $30,000 fine with 1% of its football budget tacked on. The Chippewas will also be on probation for two years, as well.
Other Punishments
Former HC Jim McElwain
- Two-year show-cause order
- Suspension from 30% of games during the first year of the show-cause.
- Suspension from 20% of games during the second year of the show-cause.
McElwain retired after the 2024 season.
Former Coordinator for Athletic Equipment Operations Nate Mason
- Two-year show-cause order
- Suspension from 30% of games during the second year of the show-cause.
Former Director of Recruiting Mike McGee
- Two-year show-cause order
- Suspension from 30% of games during the second year of the show-cause.
Former QBs Coach Jake Kostner
- Four-year show-cause order
- Suspension from 50% of games during the second year of the show-cause.
How Stalions Got on CMU's Sideline
Per the NCAA's report, Kostner and Stalions had a "preexisting relationship," with Kostner being the one who formulated the plan to get Stalions on Central Michigan's sideline to "identify and decipher play-calling signals."
Both Kostner and Stalions were on the staff at Michigan in 2018. According to CMU's bio of Kostner, he was a "student assistant coach" while Stalions was a volunteer assistant.
Kostner coordinated with Mason and McGee to get both coach-issued gear and a sideline pass. Mason did not know what Kostner was going to do with the gear at the time. An alias was also provided to attempt to avoid detection.
The NCAA says that "McGee was unaware of whom exactly the gear was for, but knew it was for a friend of Kostner’s who was skilled in deciphering signals."
In addition, "Kostner, Mason and McGee all failed to cooperate with the enforcement staff by providing false or misleading information during interviews."
The report states that Kostner withheld text messages that talked about getting Stalions onto the sideline against MSU. Mason denied that he provided Kostner with additional gear. McGee denied any knowledge of the plot whatsoever, but eventually provided cell records that showed a "relevant communication with Stalions shortly before the game."
As for the school and administration itself, the NCAA says CMU "demonstrated exemplary cooperation."
