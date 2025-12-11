Michigan State LB, Special Teams Guy to Enter Transfer Portal

Another Michigan State player has announced that he would be entering the transfer portal.

The latest decision has come from linebacker Semaj Bridgeman , according to a report by Rivals/On3. Most of Bridgeman's snaps during his two seasons in East Lansing came while playing special teams.

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Semaj Bridgeman (16) against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He began his collegiate career with one season at Michigan, redshirting during the Wolverines' 2023 national championship run. Bridgeman was a four-star recruit in the '23 class, finishing at 304th overall, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Bridgeman is the ninth MSU player to announce that he will be entering the transfer portal, and the fifth member of the team's defense. The Spartans are going to have some coaching continuity on that side of the ball; coordinator Joe Rossi and safeties coach James Adams are being retained. Additionally, Michigan State and Pat Fitzgerald are hiring program icon and former Notre Dame linebackers coach Max Bullough to also coach the linebackers and be Rossi's co-DC.

Bridgeman played 182 snaps on special teams this past season across all 12 games, which was the second-most on the team, according to MSU. He was on kick return, kick coverage, punt return, and punt coverage teams. He also saw some defensive snaps in nine games, totaling 51 snaps, in which he received a 64.4 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus.

The next stop will be Bridgeman's third school of his college career. He has two years of eligibility remaining. Bridgeman is from Philadelphia, Penn. In addition to UM, he had offers from Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, and several other Power Four schools. Bridgeman also took an official visit to Rutgers during his high school recruitment. He was also nominated for the high school Butkus Award, which goes to the best linebacker in the nation.

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald points while introducing himself to the crowd at a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald was officially hired by MSU on Monday. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Outgoing Transfers (9)-

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining); Dec. 9 - OL Rashawn Rogers (4 years remaining); Dec. 10 - DB Justin Denson Jr. (3 years remaining); Dec. 10 - LB Semaj Bridgeman (2 years remaining)

Dec 30, 2023; Pasadena, CA, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jason Hewlett (19) and linebacker Semaj Bridgeman (16) during Rose Bowl media day at Rose Bowl Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images