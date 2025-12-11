Michigan State LB, Special Teams Guy to Enter Transfer Portal
Another Michigan State player has announced that he would be entering the transfer portal.
The latest decision has come from linebacker Semaj Bridgeman, according to a report by Rivals/On3. Most of Bridgeman's snaps during his two seasons in East Lansing came while playing special teams.
He began his collegiate career with one season at Michigan, redshirting during the Wolverines' 2023 national championship run. Bridgeman was a four-star recruit in the '23 class, finishing at 304th overall, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Bridgeman is the ninth MSU player to announce that he will be entering the transfer portal, and the fifth member of the team's defense. The Spartans are going to have some coaching continuity on that side of the ball; coordinator Joe Rossi and safeties coach James Adams are being retained. Additionally, Michigan State and Pat Fitzgerald are hiring program icon and former Notre Dame linebackers coach Max Bullough to also coach the linebackers and be Rossi's co-DC.
More on Bridgeman
Bridgeman played 182 snaps on special teams this past season across all 12 games, which was the second-most on the team, according to MSU. He was on kick return, kick coverage, punt return, and punt coverage teams. He also saw some defensive snaps in nine games, totaling 51 snaps, in which he received a 64.4 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus.
The next stop will be Bridgeman's third school of his college career. He has two years of eligibility remaining. Bridgeman is from Philadelphia, Penn. In addition to UM, he had offers from Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, and several other Power Four schools. Bridgeman also took an official visit to Rutgers during his high school recruitment. He was also nominated for the high school Butkus Award, which goes to the best linebacker in the nation.
Transfer Portal Tracker
Links to articles on each transfer decision have been hyperlinked to each name.
Outgoing Transfers (9)-
Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining); Dec. 9 - OL Rashawn Rogers (4 years remaining); Dec. 10 - DB Justin Denson Jr. (3 years remaining); Dec. 10 - LB Semaj Bridgeman (2 years remaining)
A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.