Exploring the Spartans' Long-Term Options at RB
The Michigan State Spartans lost 2025 four-star running back recruit Jace Clarizio.
That's a major recruit. A player who can impact from Day 1 and contribute at a high clip. Clarizio was a big part of the Spartans' long-term plan at running back under head coach Jonathan Smith, who will lose starter Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams this offseason and Nate Carter not long after with just one more season.
Offensive Coordinator Brian Lindgren and position coach Keith Bhonapha prefer their running backs to be angry runners who can receive the ball out of the backfield and fall forward above all else.
Who are some candidates for the Spartans to give the rock to in the future?
Makhi Frazier, Freshman
The 5-foot-10, 215-pound Texas native was a sleeper throughout this summer and fall camp. He had a few carries this season, though nothing eye-opening.
There were plenty of whispers about his overlooked potential and ceiling. He looked great in camp and he has the twitchiness and downhill running ability Bhonapha loves.
He runs angry, too, having been a linebacker in high school. I like his future a lot.
Brandon Tullis, Freshman
The other freshman running back, Tullis is 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, another rugged Texas back. Like Frazier, he had a few sporadic carries this season but nothing serious. He was rated slightly higher than his class of 2024 counterpart, with his size giving him a big plus.
Tullis' success will be dependent on his fit within this system.
Zion Gist, Class of 2025
Gist was recently flipped from Western Michigan. At 6-foot, 197 pounds, he will come to East Lansing with the desired measurables. The Spartans made a late effort to flip Gist, and they didn't need to regardless of Clarizio's decision. They are likely to target transfer running backs to fill in the gaps, anyway.
Still, their pursuit of Gist is telling.
Bryson Williams, Class of 2025
One of my favorite commits of this class. A jack-of-all-trades, Williams can do seemingly anything asked of him on the football field and he is likely the best athlete in the state of Michigan. I would put him up against the best of the Midwest, too.
At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds with electric athleticism, Williams has been told he will fit into the Spartans' scheme as a Deebo Samuel-type player. A little bit of pass-catching, a little bit of receiving. Still, he has all the ability to make you wonder if he could be a true 20+ carries player.
Transfer Portal
The Spartans were already willing to be aggressive in the transfer portal. Expect them to be more so in the coming offseasons as Smith and Co. find their rhythm. As proven by Kenneth Walker III, big-time ball carriers can be found anywhere in the portal.
2026 and Beyond
The Spartans have made good gains with elite four-star running backs Shahn Alston and Favour Akih, two 2026 studs. Beyond that, you got unbelievably uber-talented 2027 running back Jance Henry Jr., who thinks very highly of the Spartans.
