Football Game Thread: Penn State at Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State (3-6 overall, 0-6 Big Ten) is set to begin its final game at Spartan Stadium of the 2025 season soon. Both the Spartans and Penn State (3-6, 0-6) enter on six-game losing streaks. These two teams and Purdue are the only members of the Big Ten without a conference victory.
Spartan Nation is on site for the game. Below is a brief summary of both teams' seasons, along with live updates from the game.
How We Got Here
Both teams have had the exact same path this year, in terms of wins and losses. Michigan State swept its non-conference schedule, beating Western Michigan, Boston College, and Youngstown State.
Penn State, which began the year ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll, did the same, easily getting through Nevada, FIU, and Villanova.
Then the Big Ten season rolled around. Five of PSU's six conference losses have been during one-possession games. Only one of MSU's defeats has been within one score.
Penn State has also played a more challenging schedule. It's faced four College Football Playoff top-25 opponents: No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Indiana, No. 8 Oregon, and No. 21 Iowa so far. The Spartans have only faced two: the Hoosiers and No. 18 Michigan.
For the Nittany Lions, their collapse seemed to begin with the double-overtime loss to the Ducks. It was PSU's famous "White Out" game. Then-head coach James Franklin had a great opportunity as a favorite to pick up one of those top-10 wins that had constantly evaded him in Happy Valley. Penn State had an admirable 14-point comeback in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but quarterback Drew Allar threw an interception that ended the game during the second extra period.
After that was the UCLA upset. The Bruins entered 0-4, and PSU was still ranked seventh in the AP Poll. UCLA stunned the Nittany Lions, 42-37, in what appeared to be the upset of the season in college football at the time.
Northwestern then beat Penn State at Beaver Stadium the following week, 22-21. Franklin was fired the next day, and Terry Smith has been the interim head coach ever since. Since that move, the losses have been 25-24 at Iowa, 38-14 at Ohio State, and 27-24 to Indiana.
All three of those games for the Nittany Lions have been quarterbacked by Ethan Grunkemeyer, since Allar suffered a season-ending injury towards the end of that game against Northwestern.
Live Updates
First Half
First Quarter
