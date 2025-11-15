Gameday Guide for Penn State at Michigan State
Michigan State (3-6 overall, 0-6 Big Ten) is on its last strike for bowl eligibility, but so is Penn State (3-6, 0-6). Both teams enter Saturday on six-game losing streaks and haven’t won since Sept. 13.
Someone has to win this one and get their first conference victory. Kickoff is set for 3:40 p.m. ET on CBS.
When Michigan State has the Ball
The first decision for MSU head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff is who to start at quarterback. Smith didn’t name a starter during his weekly Monday press conference.
Michigan State’s choices are junior Aidan Chiles or redshirt freshman Alessio Milivojevic. Chiles spent his freshman year with Smith at Oregon State as a backup to D.J. Uiagalelei, but would get mixed in a bit. He followed Smith to East Lansing and started the first 20 games he coached at MSU.
That streak ended two weeks ago against Minnesota, when the Spartans turned to Milivojevic to try and light a “spark” in the offense. It seemed to work; Milivojevic threw for 311 yards and MSU totaled 467 yards. Despite outgaining the Golden Gophers by 166 yards, the Spartans lost 23-20 in overtime.
Despite his stellar first start, Milivojevic’s main drawback is that he doesn’t have Chiles’ mobility. He was sacked seven times. Chiles isn’t immune to getting sacked, but he’s had moments where he’s turned potential sacks into big plays with his legs. That feels like the main reason Milivojevic hasn’t publicly been named QB1 — at least not yet, maybe. Smith also acknowledged the possibility of using two quarterbacks on Monday.
Whoever gets the start will be facing a Penn State defense that has plenty of talent around it. The Nittany Lions’ Big Ten opponents are averaging 30.7 points per game, but four of six of them are currently ranked in the College Football Playoff Top 25, and three are in the top 10.
PSU’s defensive coordinator is Jim Knowles, who won a national championship at Ohio State last year. The Buckeyes’ defense finished first in yardage and scoring.
Michigan State is also hoping to get some players back from injuries. Top running back Makhi Frazier missed the Minnesota game, as did No. 3 receiver Chrishon McCray. Smith said he’s “optimistic” about their chances to play on Monday and that they’ve been practicing.
When Penn State has the Ball
The Nittany Lions do not have a quarterback controversy, but they will be on their backup. Starter Drew Allar suffered a season-ending injury against Northwestern on Oct. 11, which has thrust in Ethan Grunkemeyer.
His stats are not great through three games — 64.4% completions, 457 yards, one touchdown, four interceptions — but he’s been getting better. Grunkemeyer’s completion percentage and yardage have both gone up from start one to two, and from two to three.
Penn State also has a pair of running backs who are in year four together. Seniors Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen enter Saturday with 8,269 combined yards from scrimmage during their careers and 88 total touchdowns.
This year, Allen 782 total yards and 10 touchdowns, all of which have been on the ground. Singleton has 508 scrimmage yards and 10 total touchdowns as well (nine rushing, one receiving).
The passing attack has had its struggles for the Nittany Lions, averaging fewer than 200 yards per game and ranking 108th nationally. Penn State’s only receiver above 300 yards is Trebor Pena, who has 331. Even that is below the output PSU was hoping for from him, though, since he recorded 941 yards at Syracuse last season and was one of the top receivers in the ACC.
Michigan State’s defense has played better since defensive coordinator Joe Rossi moved from the press box down to the sideline. It’s one other change MSU has made to try and provide a spark, since Rossi can provide some more hands-on instruction from down there, even if he cannot see the game quite as clearly.
Individual Top Performers
Probable Starting QBs
MSU - Alessio Milivojevic (1 start): 71.4%, 311 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs
PSU - Ethan Grunkemeyer (3 starts): 64.4%, 457 yards, 1 TD, 4 INTs
Notable Rushers
MSU - Makhi Frazier: 493 yards, 2 TDs | Aidan Chiles (QB): 226 yards, 6 TDs | Elijah Tau-Tolliver: 219 yards, 1 TD | Brandon Tullis: 193 yards, 4 TDs
PSU - Kaytron Allen: 736 yards, 10 TDs | Nicholas Singleton: 363 yards, 9 TDs
Notable Receivers
MSU - Nick Marsh: 554 yards, 5 TDs | Omari Kelly: 529 yards, 1 TD | Chrishon McCray: 231 yards, 1 TD
PSU - Trebor Pena: 331 yards, 1 TD | Devonte Ross: 281 yards, 3 TDs | Kyron Ware-Hudson: 245 yards, 2 TDs
Top Defenders
MSU - LB Jordan Hall: 70 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 INT, 3 FF | S Malik Spencer: 37 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 4 PBUs | DT Alex VanSumeren: 39 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks
PSU - LB Amare Campbell: 67 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks | EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton: 29 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3.0 sacks, 3 FF | S Zakee Wheatley: 61 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FR
Team Stats
MSU Offense vs. PSU Defense
MSU Total Offense: 347.7 yards (98th) | PSU Total Defense: 325.8 yards (35th)
MSU Scoring Offense: 25.6 points (80th) | PSU Scoring Defense: 22.3 points (53rd)
MSU Rushing Offense: 125.8 yards (103rd) | PSU Rushing Defense: 153.7 yards (82nd)
MSU Passing Offense: 221.9 yards (75th) | PSU Passing Defense: 172.1 yards (16th)
MSU Third-Down Offense: 37.5% (88th) | PSU Third-Down Defense: 42.3% (t-104th)
PSU Offense vs. MSU Defense
PSU Total Offense: 335.7 yards (108th) | MSU Total Defense: 371.3 yards (69th)
PSU Scoring Offense: 30.7 points (52nd) | MSU Scoring Defense: 31.4 points (114th)
PSU Rushing Offense: 151.0 yards (78th) | MSU Rushing Defense: 144.3 yards (66th)
PSU Passing Offense: 184.7 yards (108th) | MSU Passing Defense: 227.0 yards (79th)
PSU Third-Down Offense: 44.4% (t-35th) | MSU Third-Down Defense: 44.3% (119th)
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's upcoming game vs. Penn State when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.