How Quickly Can Michigan State's OL Improve?
The Michigan State Spartans are looking for improved offensive line play in 2024.
The Spartans have struggled to generate a rushing attack in the last two seasons because their offensive line could not get a push. However, they have been solid in pass protection.
Michigan State must combine the two and improve their play in the trenches. If they do, they will win more games than expected.
Coach Jonathan Smith and Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator Jim Michalczik have done work this offseason to improve the unit. They have brought in talented transfers and recruited big-time players out of high school.
The Michigan State starting offensive line could include Brandon Baldwin at left tackle, Luke Newman at left guard, Tanner Miller at center, Kristian Phillips at right guard, and Ashton Lepo at right tackle.
Miller was an All-American at Oregon State last season after beginning his career as a walk-on. Originally from Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Newman was an FCS All-American at Holy Cross last season.
Smith and Michalczik have done a nice job of adding immediate-impact starters on the offensive line.
Michalczik has developed players into NFL talent in the past, including Taliese Fuaga, who was a first-round selection of the New Orleans Saints in the 2024 NFL Draft. Will he be able to develop these Spartans into NFL linemen?
Baldwin has the size and athletic tools to be an effective left tackle. He has started 15 games in Green and White. With some good coaching, Baldwin could reach his ceiling.
Lepo also has a great frame and good athleticism, but he has not played many games for the Spartans yet. He has played fewer than 96 snaps so far, but Michalczik could do a lot with him, as there is a lot of untapped potential there.
Phillips also did not play much last season but should be in line to start after Geno VanDeMark transferred to Alabama. He is a massive 6-foot-4, 319-pound interior lineman who should be a run-blocking beast.
The Spartans are looking to make a bowl game in 2024, and good offensive line play will help them get there. It will be interesting to see how quickly Michalczik can develop some linemen and turn them into excellent players.
