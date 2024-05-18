Indiana 2025 Commit Sets Up Official Visit with Michigan State
Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State continue to build upon a productive week. The Spartans had a difficult start to the offseason, during which many notable players entered the transfer portal simultaneously.
When the mass exodus began, the number of Spartans entering the transfer portal seemed never-ending. However, Coach Smith and Michigan State gradually rebuilt their roster, which lost significant talent.
After signing multiple players from the transfer portal over the last few weeks, Coach Smith and the Spartans now have an official visit set up with one of the highest-rated Big Ten players in the transfer portal. Michigan State has set an official visit with cornerback Chris McCorkle for June 14-16.
McCorkle announced the visit on X, formerly known as Twitter.
McCorkle, a native of Sarasota, Florida, is currently committed to the Spartans’ Big Ten opponent, Indiana. The cornerback is one of the best in his recruiting class. According to 247Sports, McCorkle is the 25th-best cornerback and 246th-best overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class.
Should he commit, Michigan State's official visit with McCorkle could be a big move for the Spartans. He would be one of the best signings of Coach Smith’s young tenure in East Lansing and another domino to fall for the Spartans on the recruiting trail. After a slow start, the addition of McCorkle, with the other signings Michigan State has made over the last few days, would be a significant victory for Coach Smith.
Although McCorkle has set his official visit with Michigan State, he has offers from nearly 30 nationwide programs, including multiple Big Ten teams. According to 247Sports, Iowa, Indiana, Florida and Kansas have offered him scholarships.
Coach Smith and the Spartans are gaining traction on the recruiting trail and the transfer portal. Continued signings of talented players will only gain the attention of other talented players looking for new football programs to play for. Michigan State still has one of the worst 2025 recruiting classes in the Big Ten.
However, all parties involved understand turning around a college program doesn’t happen overnight. The slow process of a rebuild is why the signing of McCorkle would be such a big deal for the Spartans. Not to mention, they’d be taking him away from a conference opponent.
It would be a win for many reasons.
