Meet Aidan Chiles' Newest Targets
Michigan State boosted its wide receiver core with Middle Tennessee State wide receiver Omari Kelly and Kent State wide receiver Chrishon McCray committing to the Spartans.
Michigan State previously had a depleted wide receiver room. These additions will help Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles' development heading into his second year in East Lansing.
Both wide receivers give the Spartans more options for "home-run" type plays in 2025, something Michigan State desperately lacked this season.
Kelly was a bright spot for the Blue Raiders, a team that finished 3-9 and near the bottom of Conference USA. In 10 games, Kelly finally broke out catching 53 passes for 869 yards.
McCray put up great numbers during his tenure in the MAC, with 81 catches, 1,315 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in two seasons.
It is yet to be seen if these offensive weapons will be able to have the same stats as they make the jump form the Group of Five level to the Big Ten, a top conference in the nation.
Kelly is a wide receiver who can go off at any time, having some excellent performances throughout the season. Despite a losing effort against Western Kentucky, Kelly had a career-best nine catches for 239 yards and three touchdowns.
This means contributions of McCray and Kelly will be able to open up the field for the other Spartans’ weapons like wide receiver Nick Marsh and tight end Jack Velling.
These pickups are important for Spartans coach Jonathan Smith, as many members of the 2024 receiving corps will not return to East Lansing for 2025.
The Spartans' second-leading wide receiver, Montorie Foster Jr., has declared for the NFL Draft after no longer having college eligibility. Kelly will also be able to fill the void of Foster’s punt return role, as he was named second-team Conference USA as a punt returner last season.
The Spartans also suffered the loss of wide receiver Jaron Glover, who wasn’t long for the portal and committed to Mississippi State less than a week after deciding to depart from Michigan State.
Michigan State currently has four transfer commits so far this month, including three on offense.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.