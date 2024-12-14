Michigan State Wide Receiver Transfers to SEC School
Former Michigan State wide receiver Jaron Glover committed to Mississippi State on Friday afternoon. He made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Over the course of three seasons at Michigan State, Glover was an ancillary offensive weapon, catching 30 passes for 455 yards.
After the 2023 season, Glover initially entered the portal before backing out and coming back to East Lansing. Thanks to Spartans coach Jonathan Smith's re-recruiting efforts, Glover was a key piece of the 2024 Michigan State offense.
Glover showed flashes of excellence this season, catching two touchdowns for the Spartans. His best game by far was in the win over Maryland, where Glover caught six passes for 84 yards.
This year, Glover was actually in the portal for less time than the year prior before he was scooped up by Mississippi State.
During Glover’s time at Michigan State, the Spartans failed to meet expectations with a record of 14-22. Mississippi State is also a struggling program coming off a 2-10 season and a winless conference record.
The Bulldogs did have a slight advantage in passing yards, so Glover has an opportunity to attract more targets.
There hasn’t been a shortage of Michigan State players who have transferred south. Most notably, former Spartans wide receiver Keon Coleman boosted his draft stock after a season at Florida State.
Another former Spartan who transferred to the SEC was quarterback Peyton Thorne, who transferred to Auburn in 2022.
With Montorie Foster Jr., Aziah Johnson and Glover all departing by way of the transfer portal or draft, Michigan State must replenish its wide receiver depth.
However, Spartan quarterback Aidan Chiles does have a cornerstone target in Nick Marsh. Marsh had a historic freshman season, breaking the Michigan State single-season receiving record for a freshman, finishing the season with 649 yards.
Michigan State could possibly be looking for wideout replacements from across the Big Ten. Nebraska receiver Malachi Coleman is an available piece the Spartans could go after.
There is also the possibility of a player swap between the two MSUs. The Spartans have shown interest in Mississippi State cornerback Brice Pollack. The No. 3 cornerback in the portal visited Michigan State on Wednesday, according to 247Sports.
