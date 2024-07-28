Michigan State Center Ranked Among 'Most Likely Breakout Stars' in CFB
A lot of hype has surrounded Michigan State sophomore center Xavier Booker this offseason, and with his potential, the projections are quite fair.
Some already anticipate the former five-star prospect to be a first-round pick in next year's NBA Draft.
Regardless of whether or not that happens, the expectations are very high for Booker going into his sophomore campaign.
Carter Elliott and Greg Waddell of Sleepers Media recently ranked their Top 10 "most likely breakout stars in college basketball." Booker came in at No. 3.
The entire list was as follows:
1. Miro Little, Utah
2. Connor Essegian, Nebraska
3. Xavier Booker
4. Myles Colvin, Purdue
5. Aday Mara, UCLA
6. Youssef Khayat, Bowling Green
7. TJ Power, Virginia
8. Sean Stewart, Ohio State
9. Zayden High, North Carolina
10. Omaha Biliew, Wake Forest
Earlier this month, Booker had talked to me about the pressure that comes with him being a highly-anticipated player expected to go high in the draft.
"Pressure comes with everything," Booker said. "If anything, pressure is honestly like a privilege because that means you're just doing something right, and people have high expectations of you. So, I feel like pressure is just a privilege."
Booker averaged just under 10 minutes per game last season. This coming year, however, he could very well be Michigan State's starting center.
"I mean, Coach [Tom Izzo], he has me as one of the main guys on the team next year -- me and Jaden [Akins]," Booker told me last month. "He has me and Jaden as one of the main scorers on the team, some of the main guys."
Booker has prepared himself well for this big leap, as the Spartan center really said he is up to over 240 pounds now.
"It helps a lot, for sure [defensively]," Booker said earlier this month. "I mean, it helps offensively, too, when I'm in the post, learn how to get low and use my weight."
Booker averaged 3.7 points per game, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.5 steals in his freshman season.
With Booker being a stretch-five who can score and defend at all three levels, the sky should be the limit for the young big man.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.