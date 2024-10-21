Michigan State Gives Best Performance Yet With Season All But on the Line
Entering its matchup against Iowa, Michigan State was 3-3 on the season and reeling from a three-game losing streak.
Even after their 3-0 start, Michigan State failed to play complimentary football for an entire game at any point this season. It was a large part of why they followed up their 3-0 win streak with a three-game losing streak.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith worked tirelessly all season to get the best from every unit on the field for an entire game but had yet to do so. That changed on Saturday against Iowa, as all three phases combined for a significant victory for Smith and Michigan State.
After taking time off for the team’s bye week, the Spartans returned to the field rested and determined to play better than they had over the last few weeks. Smith credited the team with playing their best game all season. Michigan State’s offense cut down on the turnovers, its defense reasonably contained Iowa’s rushing attack, and Michigan State’s special teams played a vital role, as kicker Jonathan Kim made six of his seven field goal attempts.
"By far the best, I think, across the board (as) I look at the six, now seven games,” Smith said after Saturday's win. “Complementary on both sides. Getting some stops, possessing. Love to finish, again, with some touchdowns, but again, credit to Iowa. The special teams side, I know Jonathan Kim, all those numbers. These guys were good. We had some issues on kickoff coverage we've gotta get better at, and Iowa's good at that. But all three phases, I thought, complemented each other tonight well."
Michigan State desperately needed a win to end its losing streak. However, the Spartans also needed a win to restore confidence in the rebuilding process that had already started. More importantly, Michigan State needed a win over a formidable opponent, as two of their wins heading into the Iowa game were against Florida Atlantic and Prairie View A&M.
The Spartans’ win over Iowa gave them their first significant win. While upsetting Maryland was a major win for Michigan State, Maryland is one of the worst teams in the Big Ten. A win over Iowa gives Smith the type of victory he can build upon in East Lansing.
