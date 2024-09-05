Michigan State's Defense Preparing for Explosive Maryland Offense
After winning its first game of the season at home against Florida Atlantic, Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State will open up Big Ten play on the road against Maryland. Although Michigan State’s defense performed well against Florida Atlantic and looked much better than the Spartans offense, the Terrapins are a much more difficult offense to defend than Florida Atlantic.
This was not lost on Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, who says his game-planning varies weekly based on the different offenses Michigan State will see. Rossi believes Michigan State’s defense has enough talent to allow him to mix up his playcalling on game days to defend various offensive schemes. This will help Michigan State’s defense in the long run.
“I would say it's gameplan specific. So, what we do is based on what we have got to do to win the game,” Rossi said on Wednesday. “When I say that, I know I smiled but I’ve always kind of viewed it that way. What do we have to do to win this game?
“So, if that’s press [coverage,] that’s press. If that’s off [coverage,] that's off. If that is playing Cover Two all game, that’s playing Cover Two. If it’s bailing and playing and playing a third all game, then that’s what we have got to do. So, we feel like we have the ability to mix and the ability to do different things, and each game plan kind of requires something different.”
Michigan State undoubtedly has a difficult challenge ahead, as Maryland’s offense had over 600 yards of total offense in its first game of the season at home against Connecticut. Maryland was productive through the air and on the ground, throwing for over 300 yards and rushing for over 200 yards in an impressive 50-7 win over the Huskies at home.
Smith hopes Michigan State will continue to grow and develop between now and its matchup against a formidable Maryland team. The Spartans’ first test of the season is on the horizon. Smith, Rossi and the rest of Michigan State’s coaching staff aim to have the Spartans prepared for action by Saturday.
