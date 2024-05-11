Michigan State Spartan Football's Jonathan Smith Offers Scholarship to 3-Star RB
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has made it a point to focus the Spartans’ recruiting efforts around players from the Midwest. However, Coach Smith and his coaching staff have broadened their recruiting scope and begun offering more scholarships to players from outside the Midwest on the recruiting trail. As of late, Coach Smith and Michigan State have made multiple offers to players from Texas, hoping to secure a few players from the football hotbed full of talent.
After recently offering a scholarship to a three-star prospect from Texas in the 2025 recruiting class, Michigan State has extended a scholarship to another three-star prospect from Texas, a running back. Coach Smith and the Spartans offered three-star running back Dramekco Green a scholarship and an opportunity to help Michigan State rebuild what was once a formidable football program.
Green, a native of Conroe, Texas, announced Michigan State’s scholarship offer on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. According to 247Sports, he is a three-star athlete in the 2025 recruiting class. The site has him ranked as the 30th-best running back in the 2025 recruiting class, making him one of the best signings of Coach Smith’s short time in East Lansing if he commits to Michigan State.
In addition to Michigan State, nearly 20 other programs have offered Green a scholarship. According to 247Sports, the Spartans join Big Ten foes Minnesota and Illinois, Boston College, Pitt, Memphis, TCU, Minnesota, SMU, and Oregon State. The Spartans have some tough competition to beat out for Green’s commitment, but they have a shot at doing so, as MSU would likely give Green a chance to make an impact early, which some of the other schools who offered him a scholarship may not be able to do.
As Michigan State continues to rebuild its football program, it will need recruits like Green to accept their scholarship offer and the challenge of playing for Michigan State in its current situation. Coach Smith and the Spartans need all the help they can get, and outside of the transfer portal, the recruiting trail will be the primary way of gathering that talent. MSU must find a way to offer the right athletes and secure their commitments.
