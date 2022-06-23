The Spartans are battling their fiercest rival for this prized recruit...

Michigan State is one of four finalist for highly-coveted four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta, who made an official visit to East Lansing over the weekend of June 10.

The Spartans were named alongside archrival Michigan, West Coast academic power Stanford and perennial national title contender Alabama when Etta revealed his 'Top 4' on Wednesday evening.

According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Etta is considered the No. 19 defensive lineman and the No. 124 overall player in the country. He's also ranked No. 21 in the talent-rich state of Texas. He is listed at 6-foot-5 and 260-pounds, and has offers from 30 FBS programs.

Etta — who plays his high school football at Covenant Christian Academy in Colleyville, Texas — followed up his trip to Michigan State two weeks ago with another trip north to Ann Arbor.

For now, this appears to be a battle between the Spartans and Wolverines, as 247Sports' recruiting reporters have put in crystal ball predictions for each program.

Spartan Tailgate reporters Justin Thind and Sean Scherer both project Etta to MSU, while Spartan Tailgate reporter Corey Robinson, director of football recruiting Steve Wiltfong and Michigan Insider reporters Brice Marich and Steve Lorenz all have predictions in for Michigan to land the four-star defensive lineman.

Still, this battle is far from over. Etta will take an official visit this weekend to Stanford, and one should never count out Alabama in any recruiting battle.

However, Etta has not announced a commitment date yet, and Michigan State has put itself in a good position to land the talent D-lineman. Pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan and defensive line coach Marco Coleman have both been in on Etta's recruitment for the Spartans.

Texas has been a fruitful state for Michigan State so far in the 2023 recruiting cycle, as the Spartans have already landed four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton, four-star running back Kedrick Reescano, four-star cornerback Chance Rucker and three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson.

Michigan State was also recently named among the 'Top 5' for four-star defensive end Terrance Green out of Cypress, Texas. It's clear that head coach Mel Tucker and his staff have prioritized the Lone Star State in this cycle.

The Spartans have 11 players committed in their 2023 class, which currently ranks No. 13 in the country by 247Sports. However, Michigan State only has one commitment along the defensive line — four-star Andrew Depaepe out of Bettendorf, Iowa.

Spartan Nation will continue to monitor Etta's recruitment as the soon-to-be high school senior trends toward a final decision.

