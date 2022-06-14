Skip to main content

Four-star corner Jaylon Braxton commits to Michigan State

Braxton joins an already impressive 2023 class for the Spartans.

Lone Star (Frisco, Tex.) 2023 cornerback Jaylon Braxton committed to Mel Tucker and the Spartans this afternoon becoming the 10th commitment already in the 2023 class. Braxton also ranks as the third highest rated commitment.

Braxton chose the Spartans over 27 other offers including Arkansas, Baylor, California and LSU who were all finalists for the talented defensive back.

The commitment comes just over a week after Braxton took an official visit to East Lansing where he was able to connect with the coaches and other recruits and get an inside look at the program. Following his visited Baylor who was considered the main competition in this recruitment. Two days after his Baylor visit, Braxton pulled the plug on Michigan State.

Braxton also had visits set up to Arkansas and California which he has now canceled and will begin help recruiting the rest of the 2023 class to join him in East Lansing.

Braxton becomes the seventh four-star in the 2023 class for the Spartans. He also is the fourth member of the class from the talent rich state of Texas. He's joined by Chance Rucker, Kedrick Reescano and Bo Edmundson.

Braxton is rated as the 245th player in the class of 2023 as well as 27th at his position and 44th in the state of Texas.

Stay tuned for more official visit news in the coming weeks as Michigan State stays active on the recruiting trail.

Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023

  • Four-star DL Andrew Depaepe; Pleasant Valley High School; Bettendorf, Iowa; No. 161 nationally, No. 23 Defensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Iowa
  • Four-star LB Jordan Hall; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 197 nationally, No. 14 Linebacker, No. 39 in state of Florida
  • Four-star CB Jaylon Braxton; Lone Star High School; Frisco, Texas; No. 245 nationally, No. 27 Cornerback; No. 44 in the state of Texas
  • Four-star TE Brennan Parachek; Dexter High School; Dexter, Mich.; No. 330 nationally, No. 18 tight end, No. 6 in state of Michigan
  • Four-star CB Chance Rucker; Ryan High School; Denton, Texas; No. 334 nationally, No. 33 cornerback; No. 57 in state of Texas
  • Four-star WR Demitrius Bell; Blackman High School; Murfreesboro, Tenn.; No. 346 nationally, No. 22 Wide Receiver; No. 8 in state of Tennessee
  • Four-star RB Kedrick Reescano; New Caney High School; New Caney, Texas; No. 347 nationally, No. 23 running back; No. 61 in state of Texas
  • Three-star IOL Johnathan Slack; Martin Luther King High School; Detroit, Mich.; No. 523 nationally, No. 35 interior offensive lineman, No. 12 in state of Michigan
  • Three-star QB Bo Edmundson; Lake Travis High School; Austin, Texas; No. 707 nationally, No. 36 quarterback, No. 126 in state of Texas
  • Three-star CB Eddie Pleasant III; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.; No. 823 nationally, No. 71 cornerback; No. 117 in state of Florida

