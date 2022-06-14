Four-star corner Jaylon Braxton commits to Michigan State

Lone Star (Frisco, Tex.) 2023 cornerback Jaylon Braxton committed to Mel Tucker and the Spartans this afternoon becoming the 10th commitment already in the 2023 class. Braxton also ranks as the third highest rated commitment.

Braxton chose the Spartans over 27 other offers including Arkansas, Baylor, California and LSU who were all finalists for the talented defensive back.

The commitment comes just over a week after Braxton took an official visit to East Lansing where he was able to connect with the coaches and other recruits and get an inside look at the program. Following his visited Baylor who was considered the main competition in this recruitment. Two days after his Baylor visit, Braxton pulled the plug on Michigan State.

Braxton also had visits set up to Arkansas and California which he has now canceled and will begin help recruiting the rest of the 2023 class to join him in East Lansing.

Braxton becomes the seventh four-star in the 2023 class for the Spartans. He also is the fourth member of the class from the talent rich state of Texas. He's joined by Chance Rucker, Kedrick Reescano and Bo Edmundson.

Braxton is rated as the 245th player in the class of 2023 as well as 27th at his position and 44th in the state of Texas.

Stay tuned for more official visit news in the coming weeks as Michigan State stays active on the recruiting trail.

Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023