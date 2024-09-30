Poor Showing From Spartan Rival Michigan Not Even its Worst News
The Michigan State Spartans have had their fair share of injuries piling up this season. They have lost several key players on defense, including a crucial leader in do-it-all defensive back Dillon Tatum.
On offense, the Spartans have lost key skill players at wide receiver. The offensive line suffered a massive blow when they lost Gavin Broscious. The Spartans had to start a true freshman in Rakeem Johnson against Ohio State.
Their rival, Michigan, is suffering some bad injury luck as well. USA Today highlighted "mounting injuries" among their takeaways from the Wolverines' abysmal showing against Minnesota on Saturday.
"We didn’t see Week 4 stars Will Johnson and Josaiah Stewart end up playing," USA Today's Isaiah Hole wrote. "Makari Paige and Myles Hinton both ended up getting injured in-game. The safety depth is suddenly a concern with Rod Moore already with a long-term injury, Wesley Walker and Jaden Mangham out, and then Paige getting the injury. This game could have looked differently if everyone was healthy, but injuries are a part of football and Michigan is lucky it escaped despite being so shorthanded."
Johnson suffered a shoulder injury in the Wolverines' win over USC. Johnson might be their best player and the best cornerback/defensive back in the country. CBS Sports' Blake Brockenmeyer ranked Johnson the No. 11 best player in college football entering the 2024 season.
"Big-time No. 1 type of cornerback with range and the ability to match up vs. a No. 1 receiver," Brockenmeyer wrote. "Johnson was a force last season in the playoffs when it mattered the most and will be a top draft pick after the season. Johnson has excelled in both zone and press coverage and has not only fluid hips but the ability to play the ball in the air as well as anyone in the country.
Safety Rod Moore, the hero of last season's Wolverine victory against the Buckeyes, is out for the season with an ACL injury. Jaden Mangham, a former Spartan, has been out with an injury for a bit of time now too.
The Wolverines are growing thin in their defensive backfield. The Spartans have a vertical passing attack. The clash in Ann Arbor could get more interesting should the Wolverines' injury woes persist.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.