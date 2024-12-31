REPORT: Elite Transfer LB Set to Visit MSU
Eastern Michigan linebacker James Djonkam is one of the top defensive players in the transfer portal. He is versatile and can fill plenty of spots on the field for the Michigan State Spartans.
The former Arizona State product will reportedly be visiting East Lansing on Jan. 4, per 247Sports' Allen Trieu.
Djonkam dominated his one season in Ypsilanti, notching 98 tackles and three sacks with a forced fumble. He earned second-team All-Mid-American Conference honors. Before he was an Eagle, he spent three seasons with Arizona State. While in Tempe, Djonkam had 35 tackles in 24 games played.
Because of the JUCO rule (Djonkam was a JUCO standout), he has extra eligibility. On3 has Djonkam rated as the No. 72 overall prospect and No. 2 linebacker in the transfer portal.
At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, it is hard to see Djonkam fitting into defensive coordinator Joe Rossi's scheme as an off-the-ball linebacker. Rossi wants athletic, coverage-friendly linebackers and Djonkam likely isn't the right player to take up one of the three spots in the 4-3.
That being said, he fits the right measurables to be the stand-up rush end, a position that rush ends coach Chad Wilt described back in the spring as an answer to the modern, pass-heavy offense.
"It goes back to ... the jobs that they're going to be asked are very different," Wilt said. "And some of those jobs you can't do from a three-point stance -- or, I shouldn't say can't -- extremely difficult to do from a three-point stance. So now we can do that from a two-point, and you don't know offensively that, 'Okay, hey, we're gonna be in our pressure package or we're gonna be in our base package here -- base calls.' So I think just allow those guys the freedom and flexibility, but then it also gives us, I think, another set of eyes that can see, right? Instead of having four guys down -- and those guys, once they put their hand in the stance, you can see a whole lot.
"And then, those guys for the rush ends, it that allows them to take a little bit of stress and pressure off the backers. 'Hey, what's the backfield set that they're in? Where are the tight ends' alignment? What are the details of the tight ends' alignment? Hey, the back moved, the back flipped sides.' Now, our rush ends can make some of those calls, and now, the backers don't have to."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
