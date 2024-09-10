REPORT: Have Michigan State's Bowl Chances of Reaching a Bowl Game Improved?
As the college football season began, many experts around the country released bowl predictions of all kinds.
Very few of those predictions had Michigan State projected to make a bowl game, as most experts did not believe the Spartans were much more than a bottom-feeder in the Big Ten. However, the Spartans have jumped out to a 2-0 start to the season after upsetting Maryland on the road this past weekend.
After a productive week of practice, the Spartans performed much better in their second game of the season. Michigan State beat Maryland, an 8.5-point favorite over the Spartans entering the game. Michigan State’s victory over a team many projected as the better team has caught the attention of more than a few college football experts nationally.
Every week, Brett McMurphy of The Action Network releases bowl projections for the season, partially based on the previous week’s slate of games. Michigan State was not included in Murphy’s bowl projections at any point this offseason or after the Spartans’ win over Florida Atlantic. However, after Michigan State’s win over Maryland to open up Big Ten play, McMurphy has projected the Spartans to make it to a bowl game in Coach Jonathan Smith’s first season.
McMurphy now projects the Spartans to play in the Birmingham Bowl. In the bowl game, Michigan State will play former long-time Michigan State defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi and the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Although it is early, the Spartans are now undefeated and will face a Prarie View A&M team they should beat at home. That presumable win will put Michigan State halfway to the six wins it needs to be bowl-game eligible. Michigan State will then enter the most challenging part of its schedule, as it plays some of the best teams in the country in consecutive weeks.
Smith plans to continue developing Michigan State over the next few weeks and hopes they can withstand a brutal stretch of games on the horizon. Michigan State’s win over Maryland was a confidence booster for a young team with many new facets. Coach Smith and Michigan State are in a prime position to have a successful first season together.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.