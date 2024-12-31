REPORT: Michigan State Legend May Have Next NFL Destination
The Atlanta Falcons have benched Kirk Cousins in favor of rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., essentially spelling the end of Cousins' time with the Falcons.
Cousins signed a massive $180 million contract with Atlanta last March, landing $100 million in guaranteed money.
However, things have obviously not worked out between the former Michigan State Spartans star and his new team.
Now, it's looking like the Falcons will end up cutting Cousins during the offseason, and there is very little doubt that some team will snatch him.
But what club will decide to give Cousins a shot?
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network feels that the Cleveland Browns represent an ideal destination for the 36-year-old, noting that Cousins could serve as competition for Deshaun Watson.
Here's the thing, though: the Browns may not have any intention of providing "competition" for Watson in 2025. They may just want a new quarterback entirely.
In that case, it still makes sense to bring in Cousins as a veteran backup.
Cleveland currently owns the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft, meaning it will likely get a shot at Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward in April.
The Browns could sign Cousins to a cheap one-year deal in free agency (assuming the Falcons release him) and then select Ward in the draft.
This would give Cleveland a nice bridge option in Cousins, not to mention the fact that Cousins could serve as a mentor for Ward.
Cousins made 14 starts for Atlanta this season, throwing for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while completing 66.9 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 88.6.
He got progressively worse as the year went on, as he totaled one touchdown and nine picks over his final five starts before being sent to the pine.
The Michigan State product has made four Pro Bowls throughout his NFL career, but last year, during his final campaign with the Minnesota Vikings, Cousins tore his Achilles.
It seems very likely that Cousins' best days are behind him, but he could still serve as a very suitable backup for a team like the Browns.
