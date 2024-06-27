REPORT: Michigan State's Defensive Line Needs Work
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith suffered a significant loss earlier in the offseason when nearly 20 scholarship players entered the transfer portal simultaneously. Arguably, the position on the Spartans’ roster impacted the most was the defensive line, which saw two starters with the potential to play on the next level enter the portal.
Coach Smith and his coaching staff admirably used the transfer portal to make up for some of the lost talent. However, while they have one of the best transfer portal classes in the country, the Spartans have yet to secure equal talent to the players they lost along the defensive line.
247Sports’ Cody Nagel ranks the Spartans’ defensive line -- consisting of defensive ends Khris Bogle, Quindarius Dunnigan, Avery Dunn, Anthony Jones, Jalen Thompson, and defensive tackles D'Quan Douse, Maverick Hansen, and Ben Roberts -- as the 16th-best defensive line out of the 18 teams in the Big Ten.
“There was optimism surrounding the Michigan State defensive line this spring until Simeon Barrow and Derrick Harmon hit the transfer portal,” Nagel said. “Those two late departures really set this Spartans position group back, as it now has zero starters returning for 2024. Michigan State needs Douse and Hansen to emerge as quality pieces at defensive tackle.
“The new coaching staff did turn to the portal again in May to reload some of the depth across the defensive line. Dunnigan arrives at Michigan State after a career-best season at Middle Tennessee in 2023. He earned Second Team All-Conference USA honors after registering ten tackles for loss, three sacks, and eight pass breakups.”
Although Michigan State’s defensive line undoubtedly took a hit earlier this offseason when many players on Michigan State’s roster entered the transfer portal, Smith and his coaching staff continue their efforts to rebuild both the offensive and defensive line through the transfer portal and recruiting trail.
As Smith sets out to rebuild Michigan State’s football program, he and his coaching staff must continue to focus on adding talent to the defensive line. While Smith has proven that the defensive line is a priority, he must find a way to secure as much talent as possible on the defensive line if Michigan State hopes to be competitive shortly.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.