Spartan RB Underwent Long Path to Green and White
Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams played college football before COVID. That's a long time in college football years.
Lynch-Adams stepped onto Rutgers' campus in 2019 as a highly-touted, fringe four-star running back. He played in nine games as a freshman. The next season, during COVID, he played in nine games again. Of course, that was the entire season in 2020.
Lynch-Adams would transfer in 2021 and spend the next three seasons at UMass. Last season, he became just the second UMass player to reach the 1,000-yard mark in the FBS era, rushing for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns on 236 attempts.
This spring, Lynch-Adams decided that East Lansing would be his final destination in college. Lynch-Adams quickly endeared himself to Michigan State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha, but it wasn't for his one-cut running, nor was it his ability to fall forward. It was his character.
"I knew [Lynch-Adams] went to Rutgers coming out of high school," Bhonapha told reporters on Thursday. "I asked him why he left Rutgers. And he said he was immature and he probably should have stayed. As soon as he said that, I'm like, 'This is the kind of guy I want in my room.' A guy that is self-aware. Self-awareness is a quality that a lot of people don't have, and he has it."
Lynch-Adams is in his sixth and final year of eligibility, thanks to the COVID pandemic redshirt. Lynch-Adams is one of the few players in college football that played before the pandemic. The experience and growth gives him a new perspective and something to look ahead to -- his last season with the Spartans.
"Being there at Rutgers at the time, I was kinda getting my feet wet a litte bit, and just rushing my process not really understanding that it might take a little bit of time," Lynch-Adams said. "Just me being immature in a way, where it was just like 'I want it now, want it now.' That way wasn't my speed or my process. So me just having the understanding once I left that that situation, looking back on it, I should of kind of maneuvered it a different way. But I mean, everything happens for a reason. So I'm back in a situation that I once was in when I first started my college career. That's a real big exciting move for me."
