The 2 Most Iconic Spartan Stadium Moments of the Last 20 Years
Spartan Stadium has seen some incredible moments over the last two decades, maybe none more earth-shattering than these two:
No. 1. Michigan State vs Notre Dame (2010)
Michigan State was down 31-28 in overtime. They were set up to kick a field goal to tie the game, but head coach Mark Dantonio had other plans. Instead of kicking the easy field goal, he called a fake. The play was called "Little Giants." It was one of the gutsiest calls in college football history, and it worked.
Aaron Bates, the holder, snapped the ball, and instead of placing it down, he rolled out to pass. He found MSU's tight end Charlie Gantt wide open in the end zone, and he threw a perfect pass. Gantt caught the pass and walked into the end zone untouched to win the game.
Spartan Stadium was engulfed in absolute mayhem. The Notre Dame sideline stood shocked, in complete disbelief at what had just happened. "Little Giants" showcased the fearlessness and toughness of the Dantonio era at MSU.
No. 2. Michigan State vs. Wisconsin (2011)
MSU was ranked No. 16, and Wisconsin was ranked No. 6. A gritty, Big Ten matchup. The game was tied at 31 with 4 seconds left, and the Spartans had the ball at midfield. They had one more shot at the endzone, or the game would go into overtime. Could quarterback Kirk Cousins even throw the ball the 50-plus yards needed to reach the end zone? Cousins took the snap, dropped back to the 55-yard line, and launched a rocket to the goal line.
The ball floated through the air. A Wisconsin player looked to have a clear shot at the ball but mistimed his jump. The ball bounced off of an MSU player and into the arms of Keith Nichol at the 1-yard line. He was immediately engulfed by two defenders as he fought to cross the goal line. Initially, the refs ruled him short of the end zone.
But after a dramatic review that took several minutes, it was ruled a touchdown. The stadium erupted into absolute pandemonium. Cousins and Nichol's names are forever etched in Spartan history, and showcased MSU's resilience and knack for dramatic finishes.
Over the last 20 years, Spartan Stadium has seen some incredible moments, none maybe more dramatic or exciting than these two.
