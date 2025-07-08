Best-Case Scenarios for MSU's Offense
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to have an improved season on the offensive side of the ball in 2025.
MSU did not look great on offense last season. It won just five games and did not move the ball efficiently.
Several factors contributed to the Spartans’ poor offensive execution, but Jonathan Smith and his staff identified needs this offseason and improved the roster.
Smith found several offensive line starters at multiple spots in the transfer portal. After the way the 2024 season ended, Smith did almost everything right to fix the team.
With that, we will evaluate some of the best-case scenarios for this MSU offense in the upcoming season. What would make them a more competitive and explosive offense?
The starting point is the offensive line. Smith knew how unacceptable that unit played last season, despite injuries to multiple starters.
The healthy players the staff relied on to carry that unit were disappointing, so Smith went out and found three new ones. Luka Vincic, Conner Moore and Matt Gulbin should all have significant impacts in the trenches.
Kristian Phillips and Stanton Ramil will return, giving the Spartans more quality at right guard and left tackle, respectively. If the transfers play well and the in-house talent takes a step forward, this could be an upper-half unit in the Big Ten.
MSU needs one of its running backs to step up and be the lead back in 2025. Smith likes to use multiple backs, but this team may need a bell cow.
Will that be Sacramento State transfer Elijah Tau-Tolliver, who had 958 rushing yards and seven touchdowns last season? Or will one of the two Smith recruits, Brandon Tullis or Makhi Frazier, step up as the top running back?
If MSU gets above-average production from one of its running backs, this offense will look far better than it did last season.
The Spartans also need quarterback Aidan Chiles to cut down on the turnovers. He did that at the end of the 2024 season, but the offense did not see an uptick in production as a result.
Chiles seemed to quell the turnover bug last season, and that should carry over into this year as he has more experience, but he must create more explosive plays through the air and with his legs.
If Chiles has the breakout campaign many expect him to, this offense will carry the team and find its way back to the postseason.
Stay up to date with all of our coverage of Michigan State football when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and don't forget to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.