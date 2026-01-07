SI

Northwestern Lands Commitment of Big Ten Transfer QB to Start Under New OC Chip Kelly

Aidan Chiles has committed to the Wildcats.

Former Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles has committed to Northwestern.
Northwestern has a new starting quarterback for recently hired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

Veteran Michigan State starting quarterback Aidan Chiles has committed to the Wildcats in the transfer portal, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel. Head coach David Braun and his coaching staff gained the pledge of Chiles during his visit on Tuesday.

Chiles spent his freshman season in 2023 with Oregon State, appearing sparingly in nine games. He transferred in the offseason to Michigan State, where he became a two-year starter for the Spartans. In total, Chiles has played in 30 games across three college seasons, completing 61.3% of his passes for 4,116 yards and 27 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.

Chiles has also accumulated 531 career rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, six of which came this season for the Spartans.

Chiles will replace Preston Stone under center for Northwestern, who led the Wildcats to a 7-6 season and a victory in the GameAbove Sports Bowl last month in his final season of eligibility. Next season is set to be Chiles's last at the college level.

