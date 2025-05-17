MSU Will Go as Far as Passing Game Goes
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to improve in several different departments on both sides of the football.
MSU struggled down the stretch, missing a bowl game for the third consecutive season. Moreover, the team did not find an identity on offense or defense.
The Spartans must develop a stronger identity in year two of the Jonathan Smith era. Will they be a team that pounds the ball in the ground game, or will they try to beat teams through the air with the passing attack?
Considering the moves the team made in the offseason, it may go with the latter.
MSU needed to insulate quarterback Aidan Chiles with a better supporting cast. His offensive line did not block for him, his running backs did not threaten defenses enough, and his receivers outside of Nick Marsh often let him down.
This does not excuse Chiles’ play from last season, as he had far too many head-scratching turnovers. That improved over the course of the season, but Chiles must now produce more offensive results.
The Spartans added several starters on the offensive line who should give Chiles time in the pocket to deliver throws downfield. They also brought in several pass-catchers with explosive play potential.
Marsh will likely take a step forward in his sophomore season after introducing himself to the college football world in his freshman year. He could cross the 1,000-yard mark and solidify himself as one of the top wide receivers in college football.
The ancillary receivers behind Marsh will be important. What will Kent State transfer Chrishon McCray provide for MSU?
McCray is a field-stretching playmaker who can be dangerous with the ball in his hands. Despite being the focus of every defense on a winless team, he posted big-time numbers.
Middle Tennessee transfer Omari Kelly made strides throughout spring practice and should fill in nicely as the third receiver and special-teams contributor.
One of the biggest wildcards at receiver is Central Michigan transfer Evan Boyd. Another player the staff was pleased with during spring, Boyd has a chance to climb the depth chart with a good few weeks of summer ball.
The Spartans should be a much better passing attack in 2025. It may fall on this group whether the team reaches a bowl game.
