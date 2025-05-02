Former Spartan Commits to Conference Foe
Former Michigan State edge rusher Anthony Jones entered the transfer portal last month and has made a decision on the next school that he will play for. The redshirt sophomore is heading to Los Angeles to join Big Ten conference foe, UCLA, as first reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Jones has already been at three different stops along his career but was able to save a year of eligibility after playing in just one game, his freshman year, with the Oregon Ducks (2022). He then spent his redshirt freshman season with the Indiana Hoosiers, playing in six games in 2023.
2024 was Jones' first full season of college football, becoming a career year for the Las Vegas native. In 12 games, Jones earned 25 tackles and was third on the team in sacks with 2.0. For a team that struggled to rush the passer effectively, Jones decided to take his talents elsewhere next year.
With the new age of college football continuing to make its mark, it is much more common to see a journeyman player who has been at three or four different stops along their career. For Jones, it seems that he has not found that perfect fit and is seeking a larger impact with the next program.
Another contributing factor that may have led to Jones' departure is the fact that the Spartans added a key transfer pass rusher in former Texas Tech junior Isaac Smith. Many believe Smith could be one of the two starting defensive ends, possibly limiting the snaps for Jones in 2025.
Despite the last time Michigan State and the Bruins faced off being all the way back in 1974, the Spartans will finally get a chance to face UCLA and their former teammate this season after 51 years. The Bruins will come to East Lansing on Oct. 11.
Jones is joining a UCLA team that also struggled to disrupt the quarterback last year, with just 22 sacks, but they had a top-five run defense in the entire country. Jones should help replace the Bruins' star edge rusher, Oluwafemi Oladejo, a second-round pick to the Tennessee Titans this year.
